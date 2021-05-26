Jacob Zuma pleads not guilty to corruption charges for arms deal | Jacob Zuma News





The former South African president faces multiple charges in connection with an arms deal in 1999 when he was vice president.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to corruption, fraud, fraud and money laundering in connection with a 1999 arms deal when he was vice president. Zuma has repeatedly denied the allegations and says he is the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt by his opponents. I plead not guilty, he said Wednesday after the prosecutor read the charges in court. Zuma, who also faces a separate probe into corruption during his time as president from 2009 to 2018, is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($ 34,000) a year from French arms company Thales in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the $ 2 billion deal. Veterans and military supporters march as Zuma appears in Supreme Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa [Rogan Ward/Reuters] Zuma’s defense team is calling for the dismissal of state prosecutor Billy Downer on the grounds that he has no title to prosecute. The prosecution asked for more time to respond, so it will not be dealt with on Wednesday, but on July 19, the presiding judge said. Jacob Zuma is arguing that the chief prosecutor is not impartial, he is not independent and that would jeopardize the prospects of a fair trial, Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller said, reporting from Johannesburg. She added that South Africans were preparing for a very long process, a process that is likely to take months, if not years. The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) first started the charges against Zuma a decade ago, but set them aside shortly before he successfully ran for president in 2009. Following appeals and lobbying by opposition parties, the NPA reinstated the charges in March 2018. , a month after the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced him to step down. Thales was known as Thomson-CSF at the time of the deal. She said she had no knowledge of violations by any of her employees regarding the award of contracts. Its representative in court also pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering faced by the company.







