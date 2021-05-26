International
SII of India can not send vaccines to Covax again until the end of 2021. This is a problem for the most endangered in the world
Now, three months later, coronavirus infections in the Himalayan country have spiraled out of control, leading to a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, and sending most of the country into a deadlock.
But despite needing it more than ever, the 67-year-old retired banker has no idea when he will receive his second dose of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
“As an older person, I’m afraid of being infected with the virus,” he said from his home in Nepal ‘s capital, Kathmandu. “I have chosen to stay inside.”
While the SII decision will be a lifeline for India, which is still reporting around 200,000 new cases a day, the delay poses a major problem for developing countries that depend on COVAX to control their major eruptions.
This creates a very real problem, not only for countries with limited access to vaccines where cases are erupting, but also for the whole world.
Why there are COVAX deficiencies
But as of Tuesday, only about 30 million doses of SII had been distributed through COVAX, according to Gavi.
“We continue to increase production and give priority to India. We also hope to start distribution in COVAX and other countries by the end of this year,” Poonwalla said.
Poonwalla said SII had never exported vaccines “at the cost of people in India” and would “remain committed to doing everything we can to support vaccination in the country”. “We have worked with the government tirelessly to do the best for humanity and we will continue in the same spirit,” he said.
A Gavi spokesman said in a statement that he was in close contact with SII and the Indian government and hoped deliveries could resume at a reduced capacity in the third quarter of this year.
What does this mean for developing countries
Across the border in Nepal, where coronavirus cases and deaths are on the rise, the SII announcement has left authorities to clash.
Spokesman of the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, said last week that the country has only about 50,000 to 60,000 doses of Covishield SII in storage for “emergency purposes”. Nepal Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said last week that authorities planned to use them within a few days to give the elderly the second dose.
Millions of Nepalis have not received a dose at all and 1.5 million people – most of them 65 or older – have received a dose of the vaccine but have not yet received a second, raising concerns about how long their immunity will last.
“I have not heard anything since the first dose,” said Durga Kaumari Paudel, 66, a housewife living with her husband and son in Kathmandu. One of her neighbors died this month from Covid-19, which only adds to her concern – she has been so scared that she has not been out of her house for a month.
Said Minister of Health Tripathi Nepal is in talks with a number of countries in an effort to get the vaccines it needs. He said he had talked to officials from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries about the AstraZeneca vaccine and sent letters to the health ministers of the US, UK, China and Russia on Wednesday updating them regarding the needs of Nepal.
“We will get the vaccines we need soon. We are quite safe,” he said.
Nepal is not alone. Bangladesh was set to receive more than 10 million doses of Covishield by the end of May, according to Gavi allocations. But it is unclear if they ever arrived – and Bangladesh has now run out of vaccines, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and Cambodia were also awaiting Covishield deliveries and everyone is now experiencing spikes on occasions. According to the IFRC, a “majority” of countries in Asia were struggling with vaccine shortages.
“Asia is now the epicenter of this global pandemic,” said Alexander Matheou, director of the IRFC Asia-Pacific. “Tens of thousands of lives are being lost every week and vaccines must be available in order to prevent further horrific payments in the coming weeks and months.”
What does this mean for the world
COVAX crackling is not just a problem for countries in Asia – it has potentially worldwide consequences.
Gavi’s spokesman said one of his top priorities right now was to work with governments with larger supplies to deliver vaccines through Covax to places where they could have “an immediate impact in addressing this short-term supply disruption”. They did not specify which states this included.
But, as Fore points out, SII is not the only group that can help address vaccine shortages.
UNICEF said in an email that it is urging overdose countries to split them as an immediate measure to close the gap. The IFRC is also urging states and pharmaceutical companies to move faster in delivering vaccines.
Tedros called on manufacturers to give COVAX the first right to reject new vaccines, or to commit 50% of vaccines to COVAX this year.
“There is no diplomatic way to say it,” he added. “A small group of countries that produce and buy most of the world’s vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world.”
CNN’s Julia Hollingsworth wrote and reported from Hong Kong. Sugam Pokharel reported from Atlanta. Asha Thapa, Nishant Khanal and Kosh Raj Koirala reported from Kathmandu, Nepal.
