Martin Lewis warns that the shortcomings of Universal Credit are costing people in need vital support

Martin Lewis has warned how vulnerable people with mental health problems risk being cut off from Universal Credit support because of system defects.

His charity, the Institute for Money and Mental Health Policy, estimates that hundreds of thousands of people can try to get the support they need when it comes to seeking benefit.

For example, this may include filling out complex forms, handling letters from the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) and making attractive decisions about their Universal Credit.

This could then leave vulnerable people at risk of being sanctioned by the DWP, or completely cut off from Universal Credit payments, the charity says.

Have you had problems applying for Universal Credit due to a mental illness? Tell us: [email protected]









Money and Mental Health also warns that it causes unnecessary stress for people who are already struggling with their mental health and their caregivers.

Charity research shows that about 1.3 million people experiencing high levels of mental distress are receiving or applying for Universal Loans.

But there are fears that this could escalate further as the start-up scheme ends at the end of this year, with this support ending in October 2021.

In a survey of over 230 people with mental health problems claiming Universal Credit, over half (57%) said they needed help from family or friends to manage their benefits.







(Image: Alamy Stock Photo)



Just over a quarter (27%) said they needed help always or often, and one in ten (10%) managed to give permission for someone to help regularly.

Money and Mental Health is launching today its new Set Up To Fail initiative where it calls on DWP to fix what it calls a system defect.

Specific problems he wants to address include the lack of advertising on the possibility of someone giving permission to a loved one to manage their Universal Credit account.

The charity also wants someone to be called a regular helper.

It is said at the moment, the claimant must provide details to DWP of each single task with which he may need assistance, and any information he wishes to share, but without request.

Money and Mental Health also notes how more than half of the people surveyed struggle to use the phone, which can make it difficult to contact DWP.

The Set Up To Fail campaign is supported by eight national charities including Mind, Royal College of Psychiatrists, Turn 2 Us, Money Charity and Advice UK.

Martin Lewis, president and founder of the Institute for Money and Mental Health Policy, said: Sounds like a scene from a hoax.

Individuals eligible for Universal Loans, sometimes due to mental health problems, which affect their ability to fill out forms or process complex information, are allowed to appoint someone to assist them with the necessary administrator to continue to receive benefits.

However, to do this, they have to go through a complex process which requires them to do the exact things they need help with in the first place.

If they do not manage it, they ultimately risk being sanctioned or losing all financial aid. I do not believe this is a deliberate attempt to get people to fail – however this is the practical result for some.

This is a Universal Credit problem that the government can easily fix, by giving people the right advice on how to name a loved one to help them, and making the process to make it much easier, more simple and user friendly.





From universal credit to enterprise, employment rights, travel updates and emergency financial assistance – we have all the great financial stories you need to know now. Subscribe to our Mirror Money newsletter here.

Gary, who participated in the charity research, said: “In the last year I became redundant after being in a company for over 23 years, and all the stress and anxiety had just surfaced.

I found the Universal Credit management process just awful and hard to follow, nothing has ever been explained to you. At the moment I find it difficult to deal with people, as it is difficult to talk.

I can not deal with messages from DWP myself, I need the help of my wives, but we can not ask her to receive notifications about the account.

We’ve filled out all the forms, but it feels like a trap door rating, if you respond to something wrong you do and that’s it, they’ll get the money. Like systems designed to bring you down to failure.

A government spokesman said: “We are always ready to help claimants who need additional support and sanctions do not apply to all claimants, including those with a serious mental health condition. We do not want to sanction anyone and will not use it without good reason.

Universal Credit is offering a life insurance network for millions and for anyone who wants to appoint someone to help them, there are several accessible ways to do so, including over the phone, online or using the Request Help service.

This is balanced by the need to ensure an adequate level of security and protection of claimants’ personal information.