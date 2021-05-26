Within the mandate of the Parliamentarian to seek clarifications from the Center for the release of ‘manipulated media’ – The New Indian Express





from PTI NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing ‘tools’ squabble, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday that the parliamentary panel on information and technology had written to the IT ministry on its Twitter communication on the issue of ‘manipulated media’ and get a detailed answer to it Hitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had accused him of using his position as panel chairman to tarnish the image of the Center, Tharoor claimed he was within the committee’s mandate to seek clarification on the Ministry of Electronics and ” Information Technology (MEITY) contacts with Twitter on the issue of “manipulated media”. In a letter to Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, the BJP MP, who is a member of the panel, referred to some recent remarks made by Tharoor on the Union government on the “issue of the toolkit” and claimed that the leader of Congress was “abusing” his official position to “tarnish” the image of the Union government as well as Parliament by raising issues that are outside the scope of the parliamentary panel. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor said that referring to allegations recently publicly circulated by a member of the Parliamentary Committee on IT regarding the issue of ‘manipulated media’, it is clarified that given the committee’s inability to meet in current circumstances, he communicates with the ministries in writing as required. Regarding “IT ministry contacts with Twitter” in “Manipulated Media”, the Committee Secretariat wrote to MEITY by email and received a detailed and comprehensive reply dated 26 May, which is being distributed to all members for information their, Tharoor said in a series of tweets. READ ALSO | Facebook takes time, Twitter mum as the IT compliance compliance window closes The committee is already examining the topic “protecting citizens’ rights and preventing the misuse of social media / online platforms” related to the issue, he said. It is therefore within the committee’s mandate to seek clarification on this issue from the ministry in question, Tharoor asserted. At a roundtable in Dubey, he said, “As a matter of established practice and good form, members with issues to raise regarding the work of a parliamentary committee are advised to communicate directly with the Committee Chair and / or Secretariat, in rather than airing their concerns in the media without question. “ Hours after a BJP spokesman’s tweets on an alleged ‘package’ in the COVID-19 Center’s response were labeled ‘manipulated media’, the government on Friday asked Twitter to remove the tag, saying the social media platform could not adjudicate on a matter under investigation. MEITY wrote “a strong communication” to Twitter registering opposition to the use of the label “manipulated media” in certain tweets, according to sources. READ ALSO | WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against government on new social media mediation rules: Resources The BJP had accused Congress of creating a ‘toolkit’ seeking to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tackling the Covid pandemic. However, Congress denied the allegation and claimed that BJP was propagating a false ‘package’ to defame it. Last week, Twitter labeled as “manipulated media” a tweet by Sambit Patra on the alleged ‘toolkit’. Twitter says it “may tag tweets involving media (video, audio and images) that have been fraudulently altered or fabricated.”

