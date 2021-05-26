Belarusian opposition leader: West needs to do more





Several steps have been taken since the Protasevichs abduction, though those closely tailored to the Ryanair flight interception and the detention of the journalist, who is perhaps best known for being one of the original editors behind a popular Telegram channel used to demonstrations at the height of the grassroots pro-democracy movement last summer. In addition to calling for further EU sanctions, European leaders have also advocated for the bloc to ban Belarusian airlines from entering the airspace of blocks and airports. Britain announced that it too would consider sanctions and advise UK airlines against flights over Belarusian airspace. In the US, President Joe Biden welcomed calling for further sanctions, noting that the US would work to develop its own retaliatory measures in cooperation with allies. Tsikhanouskaya said it would be a mistake for world leaders to view these recent events as separate from the general situation in Belarus, where more than 400 political prisoners continue to suffer in prison. But she acknowledges that countries that continue to care about the struggle for democracy in her native country, which marks this weekend first anniversary of starting the movement against Lukashenko’s rule has not always been easy. Sometimes you see a real support and a real desire to help, she said of her meetings with politicians and diplomats, and sometimes in meetings, you see empty eyes. In recent cases, she told me, she tries to steel herself and turn off her emotions, to mechanically tell them what is going on. When I asked Tsikhanouskaya what practical steps she would like to see governments take, she told me that tougher, US-type sanctions recomposed in nine Belarusian state-owned enterprises earlier this year, are vital. They turned out to be the most effective, she said, noting that some companies have stopped trade with Belarus as a result. She also wants an international conference focused on resolving the Belarus crisis she has had before. said should include representatives from Moscow and Minsk. (Although Tsikhanouskaya has expressed hopes that the Belarusian opposition will be invited to attend next month’s G7 summit in England, a British government spokesman told me there are no current plans to invite other national participants, although those who will attend will discuss current global issues, including Belaruss reckless and dangerous behavior.) Anne Applebaum: Other regimes will hijack planes as well How fruitful those discussions will be and whether they will result in genuine impact remains to be seen. If Western countries focus on restrictions on Belarusian airspace and financial penalties for senior Belarusian officials, it is difficult to see what effect those policies could have on the domestic situation there. Lukashenko has emerged impervious to Western sanctions in large part because he knows he can count on the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who not only offered to deploy Russian police forces to quell Belaruss pro-democracy protests if the situation gets out of control, but also gave Lukashenko a $ 1.5 billion loan. Whether Moscow backed Lukashenko’s decision to hijack a plane is unclear, but some Russian state media were quick to point out offer their praises.







