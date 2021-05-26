After three years of bargaining, the EU farm deal is expected this week





European Union agriculture ministers said negotiators are close to an agreement aimed at reforming the bloc’s large farm subsidy program, protecting small farms and bringing agriculture in line with environmental goals. The EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend 387 billion euros ($ 474 billion), about a third of the EU budget 2021-2027, on payments to farmers and support for rural development. The new rules start from 2023. Ministers from the 27 member states began two days of talks in Brussels on Wednesday, a day after negotiators from the European Parliament, member states and the European Commission began their final meeting of a nearly three-year battle to reform the CAP. “We are reaching the finish line,” said German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner. Negotiations are scheduled to end on Wednesday, but are expected to go ahead. The CAP reform aims to harmonize agriculture with the EU’s green goals, curbing 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture and reducing pressure on natural habitats from intensive practices, including pesticide use and irrigation. Negotiators are scrambling for plans to spend between 20% and 30% of payments to farmers on environmental protection schemes, such as organic farming or the restoration of wetlands to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. Environmental activists say the reforms lack strong goals – for example, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – and would do little to reduce industrial agriculture. The reforms will also try to stop the loss of Europe’s small farms, by stopping large businesses from absorbing most of the money. EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans has said that 80% of CAP payments go to 20% of beneficiaries, with large landowners and agro-industrial firms benefiting while family farms “get the short end of the stick “. Proposals under consideration may determine the amount of money each recipient receives, or ask countries to redistribute a portion of their CAP funds to smaller farmers. Negotiators on Tuesday agreed to drop a controversial plan that would ban food companies from comparing plant-based products to milk in their trade, for example by labeling almond-based beverages as soft. Pekka Pesonen, secretary general of European farmers and the Copa Cogeca agro-cooperative group, said the reforms should ensure that European farmers remain competitive. “We are facing an international competition that clearly does not follow the same set of rules that European farmers must respect,” he said. ($ 1 = 0.8173 euro) Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

