Facebook under criticism as human rights groups claim censorship of pro-Palestinian posts | Social media

The process of moderating Facebook’s unexplained content has often come under renewed fire during the 11-day bombing of Gaza after hundreds of pro-Palestinian posts were removed, many without explanation.

Nearly 500 departures on Instagram and Facebook were documented by 7amleh, a non-profit Palestinian digital right, between 6 and 19 May. Now, 7amleh and more than 30 other human rights organizations are calling for greater transparency in decision-making on social media, especially as it relates to Palestine as part of a campaign titled Facebook, We Must Talk.

The groups say the decisions of Facebook and other tech firms equate to censorship of Palestinians, and that vague corporate decisions raise troubling questions about private companies acting as intermediaries of what information comes out of a war zone, where social media is often the only platform for sharing information.

This censorship happened before this latest crisis and will continue to happen, said Nadim Nashif, CEO of 7amleh. We are demanding more transparency in content moderation, that is not enough.

In recent weeks, users globally reported the deletion of hundreds of posts condemning the expulsion of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, in many cases without warning or explanation. Instagram on May 5th briefly suspended the story of Mona al-Kurd, a young Palestinian woman whose confrontation with an Israeli column went viral. The platform also removed a number of posts on Instagram in connection with the murder of Saeed Odeh, a 16-year-old Palestinian, showed screenshots shared with the Guardian. In other cases, Palestinian artists and activists have seen their posts removed and accounts suspended without explanation.

It feels very clear that there is targeted censorship of Palestinian voices and experiences, said Alia Taqieddin, whose Facebook event advertising a solidarity march for Palestine in Seattle, where she lives, was lifted without warning or explanation last week.

As dust settles amid the ceasefire, human rights organizations are taking a fresh look at how social media companies made decisions during a crisis, saying ongoing violence in the region underlines the importance of a postmortem. 7amleh also targeted censorship criticism on Twitter, where 55 cases of deleted Palestinian content were reported.

It is particularly disappointing because Instagram and Twitter are serving as the main platforms where Palestinians experiencing violence in Palestine are sharing what is happening on the ground, Taqieddin said. This worries me a lot about how we will get accurate, first-hand information in a crisis.

In a letter to Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, organizations including the Jewish Voice for Peace, the digital rights group Fighting for the Future and the National Bar Association called on Facebook to stop censoring Palestinians on all platforms. and ensure transparency in how Facebook moderates this content.

It becomes clear that only a handful of companies hold the ultimate power over the word in these situations, Jillian C York, a free speech activist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation which has monitored censorship in Palestine.

She added that social media has become even more important because mainstream media is often blocked by coverage of events on the ground in Palestine.

When companies place restrictions on what people can say, they are losing sight of the reality of what is happening on the ground, York said. We were only able to take one side of this narrative.

group are also urging Facebook to comment on the nature of its relationship with the Israeli government, with which it has worked in the past to monitor posts that incite violence.

Representatives from the Israeli government did not respond to a request for comment regarding the nature of its relationship with Facebook. A spokesman for Facebook told the Guardian that the process set for government requests is the same all over the world.

Each request is reviewed based on Facebook policies, local laws and international human rights standards, he said. We have been transparent about how much content we limit to each country in our Transparency Report, which we publish twice a year.

The Facebook spokesperson acknowledged that there have been a number of recent issues affecting the ability to share content on Facebook and Instagram, including an error that temporarily restricted content from viewing on hashtag al-Aqsa Mosque page. He said Facebook had a dedicated team including Arabic and Hebrew speakers closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

While these have been fixed, they should never have happened in the first place, he said. We feel sorry for all those who thought they could not bring attention to important events, or who thought it was a deliberate suppression of their voice. This was never our intention, nor do we ever want to silence a particular community or point of view.