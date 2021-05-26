The Putin-Biden summit rewards Putin, some experts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers the 16th annual year-end press conference via video link at the World Trade Center. Sergei Bobylev | TASS | Getty Images

When President Joe Biden meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in June, it will be one of the most watched summits of the year. But there are doubts whether the summit can achieve much, given the poor state of relations. And not everyone is happy that the summit is moving forward, especially because of the ban on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s show of support for Belarus after the Russian neighbor diverted a trade flight to allow Minsk on Sunday to arrest a critic of President Alexander Lukashenko. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, was among those who voiced disapproval of the Biden-Putin summit. In a statement, the Nebraska Republican asked, “Are we rewarding Putin with a summit?” “Putin imprisoned Alexei Navalny and his puppet Lukashenko hijacked a plane to take Roman Protasevich. Instead of treating Putin like a gangster who is afraid of his people, we will give his precious Nord pipeline “Stream 2 and legitimizing its actions with a summit. This is weak.” Both the US and Russia issued brief statements on Tuesday announcing the summit, nor demonstrating a keen anticipation of the event perhaps unexpected given the strained relations between the two nuclear powers. “Leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues as we seek to restore predictability and stability in U.S.-Russia relations,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a brief statement. At a news conference, Psaki was asked by some journalists what kind of message Biden’s meeting with Putin sent to opponents. She insisted the summit was not a “reward” for Russia. “This is how diplomacy works,” she said. “We not only meet with people only when we agree. Importers It is important to meet with leaders when we have a series of disagreements, as we do with the Russian leader.”

Win for Moscow

Analysts say the summit, set for June 16 in Geneva, will be seen as a victory for Moscow. “Russian state media will rotate the Putin-Biden summit in a way that highlights the status of Russia’s great power and its essential role in addressing various global challenges,” Andrius Tursa, a Central European adviser, told CNBC on Wednesday. and Eastern in Teneo Intelligence. . “Despite the many points of contention between Moscow and Washington, the Kremlin is likely to reconfirm its claim to be a constructive international player on the global stage that often receives unfair treatment from the West.” The summit will be Putin’s first foreign visit since January 2020, and one that Tursa noted gave Putin “high-profile visibility” ahead of the State Duma elections in September. But for Biden, the meeting will come hot in a clash of geopolitical summits in Europe, the G-7 on June 11-13 in the UK and a NATO summit in Belgium on June 14. Daragh McDowell, head of Europe and chief analyst for Russia at Verisk Maplecroft, said the summit was favorable to both sides. “Certainly there is an internal political benefit for Putin at the summit, which will be used to portray Russia as a major power on a par with the US. However, the same benefits apply to Biden, who will be able to contrast his behavior with President Trump at the July 2018 summit in Helsinki, to strengthen his domestic position, as well as to reassure US allies. “ At a news conference after the Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump told reporters he believed in the Russian president’s denial of interfering in the 2016 elections, rejecting the conclusion of the consensus of the American intelligence community.

We’re talking

Russia will not attend either the G-7 meetings or NATO; It was suspended from what was then the G-8 in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea, and similarly, NATO suspended all cooperation with Russia in response to its “aggressive actions” in Ukraine. However, Russia is likely to be on the agenda of both high-profile events, given its weak relations with the West following its actions including annexing Crimea and supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine, interfering in the elections. US 2016, 2018 nerve agent UK attack, involvement in the 2020 SolarWinds collapse and Navalny’s alleged poisoning and imprisonment. Russia denies all allegations. Moreover, there is arms control, climate change and Covid-19 to discuss. And lately, suspicions that Russia could have given dictator Belarus Lukashenko the green light to divert the Ryanair flight carrying an opposition activist Roman Protasevich to Minsk, after which he was immediately arrested.

Asked if the continuation of a summit was now appropriate and sent the wrong message to US allies, Tursa said that “despite persistent suspicions, Russia’s involvement in the forced landing of a civilian aircraft in Belarus has not been proven to date.” and that it was reasonable for the Biden administration to keep its lines of communication with Moscow open. “The United States has clearly condemned Belarus’ actions and is said to be preparing sanctions on the Alexander Lukashenko regime. Finally, the Biden administration has been consistent in its approach to Russia, holding Moscow accountable for its malicious activities without closing the door. for political contacts and cooperation areas “.

Low confidence, low ambitions

However, there are questions as to whether something essential can be achieved, given the low level of trust among leaders. McDowell said there were “genuine areas of mutual interest to Russia and the US that these summits could be helpful in addressing, particularly nuclear weapons control.” “However, other areas such as climate change, setting ‘rules of the game’ for espionage and cyber-conflict, and minimizing the destabilizing impact of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan offer potential room for cooperation,” he added.