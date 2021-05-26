Amid systematic censorship of Palestinian voices, Facebook possesses user transparency

Over the past few weeks, as protests in solidarity with Palestine have increased, so have violations of the freedom of expression of Palestinians and their allies by major social media companies. From posts incorrectly marked by Facebook as incitement to violence, te financial censorship of aid payments made in Venmo, and removal of Instagram Stories (which also affected activists in Colombia, Canada and Brazil), Palestinians are experiencing an unprecedented level of censorship at a time when digital communications are absolutely critical.

The vitality of social media during a time like this cannot be underestimated. Journalistic coverage from the ground is minimal down to a number of factors, including restrictions on movement by Israeli authorities in the meantime, such as New York Times reported, misinformation is widespread and has been repeated by other credible media sources. Israeli officials have they are even caught spreading misinformation on social media.

Palestinian Digital Rights Organization 7amleh has spent the past few weeks documenting content removal and a coalition of more than twenty organizations, including the EFF, have reached out to social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter. Among the requirements are for companies to immediately stop censoring and restoring the accounts and content of Palestinian voices, to open an investigation into the removals, and to share the results of those investigations in a transparent and public manner.

A short story

Palestinians face a number of obstacles when it comes to online expression. Depending on where they live, they may be subject to different legal regimes and face censorship from both Israel and Palestinian authorities. Most Silicon Valley tech companies have offices in Israel (but not in Palestine), while something like Facebook hit special agreements with the Israeli government to deal with the incitement. While incitement to violence is really against the standards of the corporate community, groups like 7amleh say this deal results inconsistent application of rules, with incitement against the Palestinians is often allowed to remain on the platform.

Moreover, the presence of Hamas which is the democratically elected government of Gaza but also ranks as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union complicates matters for the Palestinians, like any mention of the group (including, in some cases, something so simple as the flag of groups flying in the background of an image) may result in the removal of content.

And it’s not just Hamaslast week, Buzzfeed documented an example where references to the Jerusalem Al Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, were removed because Al Aqsa is also contained within another designated group, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Although Facebook apologized for the mistake, this type of mistake has become very common, especially as reliance on automated moderation has grown amid the pandemic.

Dangerous individuals and organizations

Facebook Community Standard for Dangerous Individuals and Organizations gained fair attention a few weeks ago when the Facebook Oversight Board asserted that President Trump violated the standard with some of his January 6 posts. But the standard is regularly used as an excuse for the widespread removal of content from Facebook belonging to Palestine, as well as other countries like Lebanon. And it’s not just Facebooklast Fall, Zoom was put under observation for banning an academic event at San Francisco State University (SFSU) in which Palestinian figure Leila Khaled, allegedly belonging to another US-listed terrorist organization, would speak

SFSU fell victim to censorship again in April this year when its Arab and Muslim Ethnic Studies and Diaspora (AMED) Program revealed that its Facebook event Whose Stories? What Free Speech for Palestine ?, scheduled for April 23, was removed for violating Facebook Community Standards. After a while, the whole program page, AMED STUDIES at SFSU, was deleted, togetherwith his years of archival material on classrooms, curricula, webinars and life discussions not only about Palestine but about the liberation of Black, Indigenous, Asian and Latinx, gender and sexual justice and a variation of Jewish voices and perspectives, including opposition of Zionism. Although no specific violations were noticed, Facebook has since confirmed that the post and site were removed for violating the Individuals and Dangerous Organizations standard. This was in addition to cancellations from other platforms including Google, Zoom and Eventbrite.

Given the frequency and high-profile contexts in which Facebooks Standard Individuals and Dangerous Organizations has been applied, the company must be extra careful to ensure that the standard reflects freedom of expression and other human rights values. But rather, the standard is a mess of ambiguity and the general lack of clarity of the point that the Supervisory Board has highlighted.

Facebook ka said that the purpose of this community standard is to prevent and reverse damage in the real world. In Trump’s decision, the Supervisory Board found that President Trumps January 6 posts easily violated the Standard. The user praised and supported the people involved in an ongoing riot where people died, lawmakers were seriously endangered and a major democratic process was disrupted. Moreover, by the time these restrictions were extended on January 7, the situation was ongoing and serious security concerns remained.

But in two previous decisions, the Supervisory Board criticized the standard. In one DECISION overturning the removal from Facebook of a post containing a badly attributed quote from Joseph Goebbels, the Supervisory Board warned Facebook not to include all aspects of its policy on dangerous individuals and organizations in the community standard.

Facebook apparently has self-appointed lists of individuals and organizations that are subject to the policy of not sharing with users and treats any citation of such persons as an expression of support if the user does not provide additional context to clarify their purpose benevolent, a condition is also not disclosed to users. Facebook lists obviously include US-designated foreign terrorist organizations, but they also seem to go beyond that list.

As the Supervisory Board concluded, this results in the suppression of speech that does not pose a risk of harm and found that the standard did not meet international human rights standards: the policy has no clear examples explaining the implementation of support, praise and representation, making difficult for users to understand this Community Standard. This adds to concerns about legality and may create a perception of arbitrary enforcement among users. Moreover, the policy fails to explain how it ascertains the intent of users, making it difficult for users to predict how and when the policy will be implemented and behaved accordingly.

The Supervisory Board recommended that Facebook explain and provide examples of the application of key terms used in politics, including the meanings of praise, support and representation. The Board also recommended that the community standard provide clearer guidelines for users to clarify their intent when discussing such groups, and that a public list of dangerous organizations and individuals be provided to users.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression as well expressed concern that the standard, and especially the language of praise and support, was too vague.

recommendation

Policies like Facebook that restrict references to certain terrorist organizations may be well-intentioned, but in their open implementation, they can have serious consequences for documenting crimes, including war crimes, as well as vital expression. including reverse speech, satire, and artistic expression, as we have documented before. While companies, including Facebook, have regularly claimed that they are required to remove such content by law, it is unclear to what extent this is true. Legal obligations are vague at best. Regardless, Facebook needs to be transparent about the composition of its “Dangerous Individuals and Organizations” list so that users can make informed decisions about what they post.

But while some content may require removal under certain jurisdictions, it is clear that other decisions are made on the basis of domestic policies and external pressureand are often not in the best interest of the individuals they claim to serve. This is why it is essential for companies to involve vulnerable communities in this case, Palestinian policy talks.

Finally, transparency and proper notification to users would go a long way towards mitigating the harm of such removals, ensuring that every user has the opportunity to appeal content decisions in any circumstance. Santa Clara Principles on Transparency and Accountability in Content Moderation provide a starting point for companies.

