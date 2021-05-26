Should Social Media Break Regional References To Covid Variants?

GHAZIABAD, INDIA – May 25: A view inside the Covid-19 care center run by Rashtriya … [+] Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nehru Nagar on May 25, 2021 in Ghaziabad, India. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Hindustan Times through Getty Images



A study published in Mars in American Journal of Public Health found that tweets on social media by former President Donald J. Trump, who called it the “Chinese virus,” were likely to lead to an increase in anti-Asian hashtags in the days and weeks that followed. This in turn may have led to an increase in violence against Asian-Americans, who were wrongly and unfortunately blamed for the spread of Covid-19.

Fearing a similar global backlash, the Indian government has posted notices on social media platforms and ordered them to remove content referring to an “Indian Variant”. The letter, which was sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last Friday, is said to have not been made public but it has been seen by some media.

New Delhi has been proactive in calling on social media platforms to remove content that was critical to its treatment of the new coronavirus pandemic. India has become the epicenter of the virus in recent months, and efforts to vaccinate the population have been slow. However, fears remain that the use of the “Indian Variant” on social media could cause confusion, and even result in violence again to Indians around the world.

Naming of Variants

India has not been alone in accompanying a new strain of the virus, especially on all social media. However, the World Health Organization announced earlier this year that it would formulate new names for different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coranavirus.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

While terms such as “UK variant”, “Brazil variant” and “South African variant” were used by mainstream media and even governments, there is a risk of trying to associate a country with a strain especially in social media. Experts have warned that it is not correct to label every region or ethnicity / group with Covid.

“I do not think any of them should be identified by the site, so simply by saying that a variant has been identified and they can be given a number or a letter. The variants occur naturally based on the mutation of the virus, in order to prevent “for them to be country-specific, just count them,” he explained Craig Laser, Associate Clinical Professor at Arizona State University within the Master of Global Management in Health Care Services program.

So why did the media label the virus by region?

“It’s just a natural human thing to want to blame something as devastating as the COVID 19. pandemic. Enforcing a geographical location by name is doing just that,” he added. Mariea Snell, Assistant Director of the Online Doctor of Nursing program at the University of Maryville.

“Blaming will not help reduce the spread of the virus or help the social stigma associated with it,” Snell noted. “Healthcare providers can continue to use medical terminology for the virus and all the variants that are developed reduce this issue. Keeping neutral terms like these will help avoid embarrassment and blame and focus the public on the real issue of banning this pandemic. “

Spread of misinformation

A big risk is that labeling a virus or a variant from a region can result in the spread of misinformation, especially on social media where the context is often lost.

“The virus was quickly named ‘China Influenza’ and fingers were pointing towards the country and its people,” Laser said. “Viruses have nothing to do with race, ethnicity or culture. We do not call Ebola the ‘African Bleeding Disease.'”

However, there has been a tendency to label based on variants being discovered. This has only allowed additional misinformation to spread on social platforms.

“Mutations and different variants of a virus are part of virology; not place or culture,” Laser explained. “This topic of naming viruses based on where they originated or where variants are seen is a form of ethnocentrism and blaming to conclude that these countries, people and cultures are ‘guilty.'” This behavior has led to an increase in violence against the Asian community of the Pacific islands “.

This explains why India has sought to address the issue face to face.

“Currently, India is experiencing their worst daily death rates since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. Kelly Carlson, director of the PMHNP program within the School of Nursing at Regis College.

Moreover, Carlson also said that for healthcare professionals, language is important.

“The way language, symbols and words can describe individuals in need of medical care makes a difference,” Carlson added. “The Indian government is asking social media to remove the term ‘Indian variant’ from their sites for fear that it is stigmatizing. Instead, New York Times used the term ‘variant found in India’. Moving words around, this variant description does not associate the variant with a region or stigmatize a group of people. One-sided language continues to reproduce prejudice and inequality. For healthcare professionals, words matter. “At Regis College, we educate the whole person, preparing students to serve and lead as advocates for a fairer and more compassionate global society.”