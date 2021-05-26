Today’s Syrian elections show the extent of Assad’s powerExBulletin

footprint Hassan Ammar / AP

It was a decision as symbolic as the Syrian presidential election itself.

This morning, Syrians woke up to local television footage of President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad casting their ballots. The couple was not in a loyal stronghold, but in Douma, the satellite city of Damascus, whose residents witnessed some of the most staunch opponents of Syria’s authoritarian regime.

In the early days of Syria’s ten-year civil war, it was the people of Douma who formed some of the first armed groups against the regime. Even the civilians there held mass protests, risking direct bullets from government soldiers to call for an end to the regime.

They pay a heavy price. In 2013, the regime placed Douma and other satellite towns in these eastern suburbs of Damascus under a strict siege, blocking food, medical equipment and relief supplies. For five years, civilians survived mostly on garbage and some hungry. The regime and its ally Russia hit the area with airstrikes and shells, that say rights groups target homes, bakeries and hospitals.

A chemical weapons attack on Douma prompted then-President Donald Trump in 2017 to take the most coordinated direct action of the entire fight against the regime with government-controlled airstrikes in Syria.

Now, with Assad back in control of large parts of Syria, the presidential election today is a chance for the regime to demonstrate the extent of its power.

“Assad by casting his ballot in Douma is sending a message telling the opposition that we are celebrating through your destruction. We are in power here, we are in control,” said Danny Makki, a British-based Syrian journalist and analyst in Damascus. “It’s a message about who is the top dog inside Syria.”

This show of force is evident in Damascus, where Assad’s giant posters tear down the walls of high-rise buildings, roundabouts and streets. In recent weeks, dinners and dances have been held in support of the Syrian president’s campaign.

Many of these events are organized by Syrian businessmen and other citizens who see this first presidential election in seven years as a way to get acquainted with the regime. The Assad government, with its vast security apparatus, once again tightly controls almost every aspect of Syrian life, from who you can do business to what you can say.

The U.S., along with Britain, France, Germany and Italy, issued a joint statement calling the Syrian presidential election “neither free nor fair” and expressing support for civil society and Syrian opposition groups that have condemned the process.

The two Assad challengers in the presidential race are Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, a former deputy cabinet minister, and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, who leads a small, government-approved opposition party.

Meanwhile, well-known political opponents of Assad remain in exile, or are among the tens of thousands of people the UN says have been arrested, tortured and disappeared in regime prisons since the start of the conflict in 2011.

Presidential candidates in this election lacked the funds and time to campaign. This means that they have not been able to make any significant challenges to Assad, whose family has ruled Syria with an iron fist for about five decades.

Makki says Syrian law allowed candidates only 10 days to campaign, so many Syrians barely know who Assad’s challengers are. Instead of a serious presidential race, he says, before the election there was “a kind of celebration of a big pro-Assad spectacle that has been played and repeated in every part of the country.”

This engagement is also seen at polling stations, with some voters piercing their fingers with needles at polling stations so they can sign their support for the president with their blood. This is often accompanied by the popular pro-Assad slogan: “With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you Bashar.”

Voting is taking place only in parts of Syria that are still under government control. Excludes millions of citizens living in the rebel-held province of Idlib and northeastern Syria controlled by US-backed Kurdish forces, which together make up almost a third of the country.

After ten years of war, more than half of Syria’s population has fled the country or been displaced within the country. The war in Syria has left about half a million people dead and destroyed entire cities.

Just as Syrians try to begin to unite their lives in parts governed by the government of the country, they have been sent back into spiral poverty by the economic crisis caused by the war, Western sanctions and the effect of the economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon.

In regime-controlled Syria, now mostly home to loyalists or people who lack political or economic freedom to leave, a majority of those who go to the polls are expected to cast their ballots for Assad.

“People inside Syria now believe that the best solution for them is the current president,” a Syrian businessman in Damascus told NPR, asking not to be named because he fears that talking to the Western media could overthrow the regime.

He says Syrians want to use this election to be a starting point for “building a better Syria”, and are desperate for stability and a new era of peace, even if it means living under the current regime. “People want hope.”

The election result is a premeditated conclusion and does little to build relations with Western governments. But it is a useful tool for the Syrian regime to project legitimacy with governments in the region.

There are new signs of rapprochement between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which backed Assad’s opponents in the war. Saudi intelligence chief reportedly met with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus earlier this month. Syrian state media say tourism minister Muhammad Rami Martini is visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time IN what is reported first visit there by a minister of the Syrian regime in a decade.

Beyond the splendor and demonstrations of support for Assad, there are other Syrians for whom the election is symbolic of everything they have lost.

“The regime stole our lives. They ruined our lives,” a Syrian from the city of Homs told NPR from the UK, where he now lives. He fled there in 2011 after seeing his friends killed and arrested in the crackdown on peaceful demonstrators by the government.

He did not want NPR to use his name for fear he might endanger his family still living in Syria.

“If you look at the cities of Syria, they have been destroyed and these are really the ruins of our lives and our dreams and hopes,” he says. “People just wanted a better future to live in with dignity, freedom and justice.”

He says the regime has won at the expense of the country. In this collapsing economy, his family in Syria, like many others, even struggle to set the table. “The regime has turned Syria into a society built on despair.”