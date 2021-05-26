International
Statue of Mbuya Nehanda unveiled in Zimbabwe | Smart news
The Zimbabwean government has erected a ten-meter-tall statue Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana, a spiritual medium who led a rebellion against British occupation in the 19th century. Better known as Mbuya Nehanda (“Grandma Nehanda” in Shona), she continued to inspire African political movements long after her execution in 1898.
As Farai Mutsaka reports for Associated Press (AP), Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled the statue in the center of the capital Harare on Tuesday. He called the similarity “a statement we are proud of our history and identity”.
for Encyclopedia Britannica, Nehanda – a member of the Bantu speaker Shona people – maybe became one soothsayer, or spiritual medium, in the 1880s. (Shona believe the original With head, a powerful, highly revered ancestral spirit, speaks through female media.) She oversaw the center and north Mashonaland, in what is now northeastern Zimbabwe, as a traditional spiritual leader.
When British South African Company (BSAC), headed by imperialists Sesil Rhodes, occupied the region in 1890, it confiscated the lands and cattle of the natives, as well as the imposition of taxes and forced labor. In response, Ndebele the people rebelled; soon they were joined by Shona in what became known as First Chimurenga, or the “War of Liberation.”
Religion played a major role in the war, with Nehanda and other media emerging as rebel leaders. Pindula, a self-described “hyper-localThe encyclopedia notes that Nehanda captured and executed BSAC Home Commissioner Henry Hawkins Pollard. But the fight ended in defeat for Ndebele and Shona, with Nehanda allowing himself to be captured to avoid more bloodshed. She refused to convert to Christianity and, before she was hanging, declared that her body would rise again to lead a new, victorious rebellion.
Nehanda became an iconic figure for African warriors in The Rhodesian Bush War of the 1960s and ’70s – also known as The second chimurenga. The war resulted in Zimbabwe winning it iNDEPENDENCE in 1980
After the execution of Nehanda, British forces took her and other rebels’ heads as war trophies. Tall the unveiling ceremony, which took place in Africa Day, Mnangagwa vows to keep up pressure to return Nehanda skull, according to German broadcaster German wave.
Some Zimbabwean leaders believe her skull, along with those of other participants in the First Chimurenga, is housed in the Natural History Museum in London. But how custodyreports Nyasha Chingono, the museum denies this. Last year, British authorities invited Zimbabwe to send a team of experts to examine skulls in the museum’s collections, but the trip was postponed due to Covid-19 precautions. Sunday Mailnoted Lincoln Towindo at the time.
ABOUT zimbabwe, an earlier version of the statue, created by artist David Mutasa, sparked controversy when it was unveiled last year. Critics complained that Nehanda’s description bore little resemblance to the current historical figure. The only known photograph of her was taken shortly before her execution. Mutasa redesigned his model to create the final version.
Another point of contention surrounding the sculpture is its undiscovered cost. “Usually, honoring cultural and liberation heroes is a noble thing to do, but I think it is a shame to do it at a time when Zimbabweans are going to sleep on an empty stomach,” the journalist said. Hopewell Chin’ono shows you custody. “It is a shame to do that at a time when Zimbabweans are going to hospitals without medicine. It is a serious shame when we build statues when our young people do not have jobs. ”
Celebrations around the unveiling of the statue include a military parade and traditional music and dance performances.
