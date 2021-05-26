Toronto officials to provide COVID-19 update as new cases fall below 300

Toronto Mayor John Tory, city health medical officer Dr. Eileen de Villa and General Manager of the Office of the Chief of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg are holding a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Toronto is reporting 257 new COVID-19s on Wednesday, according to the latest provincial numbers, reflecting a case level similar to the start of March before the start of the third wave.

The province reported only 1,095 cases on the same day, continuing a slow and steady decline from the peak of Ontario’s third wave. In addition, 23 deaths were recorded throughout the province.

Toronto has administered 2,010,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Wednesday, May 26th. The city is working with Toronto’s healthcare partners, pharmacies and Public Health to administer all available vaccines. The city is the first local health region in the country to reach the figure of two million.

While Health Canada has approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for young people aged 12 to 17, effectively all Ontarians aged 12 and over are eligible to receive their first dose.

Community broadcasting remains the largest source of COVID-19 spread in Toronto. The city is urging its residents who have not yet received their first dose to book an appointment for provincial web portal.

As of Tuesday evening, 727,344 people have booked appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at city-run clinics.

Approximately 23,137 doses were administered yesterday. The city is vaccinating residents through a combination of nine city-run clinics, 32 hospital-run clinics, more than 170 participating pharmacies and various pop-up clinics in hotspot neighborhoods.

The province is also reporting a positivity rate in the province of 5.3 percent. Overall test levels have dropped in recent weeks, but average positivity rates have also dropped.

Across Ontario, there are 1,073 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in hospitals, 672 of whom are in intensive care. Of patients in the ICU, 469 70 percent require a ventilator.