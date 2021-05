Fear grows for Congolese only children after volcanic eruption

KINSHASA, May 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – About 70 Congolese children who have been unable to find their families four days after a deadly volcanic eruption may be at risk of child abduction and child labor, respondents said on Wednesday. emergencies. The United Nations says 31 people have died, 40 are missing and 20,000 were displaced when Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world’s most active and dangerous volcanoes, erupted on Saturday near Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The UN children’s agency UNICEF said 561 children were separated from their families as they finished – of which 487 were reunited and 74 were placed in family shelters or transit centers where they are receiving psychosocial support. The children were scattered across the country, said Enyo Gbedemah, a UNICEF child protection specialist, adding that local authorities and charities, such as Save The Children, were even searching across the border in Rwanda for their families. “We are in a region where there is a lot of child abduction … Some could end up in mines and even in armed groups,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone from Goma, the capital of the troubled North Kivu province. Uncertainty has risen in eastern Congo in the past two years, exacerbating a long-running humanitarian crisis that has not been resolved despite the official end of the country’s civil war in 2003. The government installed military governors in North Kiwi earlier this month to address the escalation of violence. Thousands of children in eastern Congo have been exploited and abused as child soldiers and child laborers in gold and diamond mines, according to human rights groups. Gbedemah said children were at risk of dropping out of school as many schools were damaged during the blast and poverty was likely to worsen among families who lost their homes and businesses. Marrion Ngavo, who represents Gomas civil society groups, said unaccompanied minors could be tempted to take dangerous jobs in mines around the city to survive, and girls could be pushed into sex work. The situation in Goma is catastrophic, he said. “Unemployment is already in full swing. I can already see the insecurity and banditry rising into a crescendo … If the international community does not intervene, it (will be) complete chaos.” (Report by Jordan Mayenikini; Written by Emeline Wuilbercq; Edited by Katy Migiro. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world struggling to live free or fair. lajme.trust.org)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos