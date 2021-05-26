International
The Hillsborough disaster trial collapses as the judge decides no case to answer
The trial of two retired police officers and a lawyer accused of distorting the course of justice in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster has collapsed after the judge ruled there was no case to respond to.
after four weeks of rehearsals, lawyers for former chief inspector Donald Denton, 83, retired chief inspector Alan Foster, 74, and Peter Metcalf, 71, who was a force attorney in 1989, applied to drop the case against them.
The three men were charged with two counts of committing acts intended to disrupt the course of justice and were allegedly involved in a process of changing officers’ statements to minimize guilt against South Yorkshire Police following the FA Cup disaster. semi-final on 15 April 1989, in which 96 Liverpool fans died.
In a ruling given at Nightingale Court at the Lowry Theater in Salford on Wednesday, Judge William Justice Davis said the amended statements were intended to be a public inquiry into sports grounds led by Lord Justice Taylor, but it was not a public justice course.
He concluded that there was no reasonable case to be considered by the jury based on any of the six counts in the indictment.
In the decision, he said: I reiterate my observation about the anxiety and concern that the families of those affected by the Hillsborough disaster are feeling.
These procedures have been heavily withdrawn after a lengthy trial involving the match commander.
I know the power of feeling that was after his release. I am aware that these procedures have also been observed with interest.
However, despite the anxiety and concern, I must determine whether there is evidence to support the particular criminal offense for which these defendants have been charged.
In conclusion that there is not, that’s all I do.
The court had heard that the statements were changed to remove criticism of the force.
But expert witness Sir Robert Francis QC told the jury that he had no honest legal duty to the police in a public inquiry.
The collapse of the trial was met with shock by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who wrote on Twitter: This is a shame and so disrespectful to families.
He also called for the introduction of what he called a Hillsborough Law.
The Crown Prosecution Service defended its decision to prosecute, saying it was fair to raise the issue and have a court hear the evidence of what happened after the disaster.
Sue Hemming, director of legal services at CPS, said: “What is being heard here in this court will be surprising to many. That a publicly funded authority can legally withhold information from a public inquiry charged with discovering why 96 people died in a football match, in order to ensure that it never happens again or that a lawyer advise such a prohibition, without sanctioning any kind, may be an issue which should be subject to consideration.
But she said the decision not to appeal the judges’ decision was taken after a long and extremely careful consideration, including for the families of the victims.
Mr Denton, Mr Metcalf and Mr Foster were indicted in 2017 following an investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC) into allegations of a police concealment following the tragedy.
Sir Norman Bettison, a chief inspector in 1989 who became Merseyside and West Yorkshire police chief, was charged with misconduct in a public office as part of the investigation, but the charges against him were dropped in August 2018.
The match commander that day, David Duckenfield, was charged with aggravated manslaughter in 2017 but he was cleared in 2019 on a retrial after the jury at its first trial was unable to reach a verdict.
In May 2019, former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was fined 6,500 and ordered to pay 5,000 expenses after being convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of fans arriving on the ground on the day of the disaster.
Speaking out of court, Jonathan Goldberg QC, who represented Mr. Metcalf, said his client was grateful for the decision, adding that the allegations of a concealment were false and labeled the trial as a witch hunt.
Paul Harris, attorney for Mr. Foster, accused the CPS of prosecuting his client with poor evidence and added: This case, in the hands of the IOPC and the CPS, has been a shameful waste of public resources at a time when money can not and should not be wasted.
Mr Dentons attorney Mike Rainford said there were serious questions for the IOPC and CPS over the costs of the investigation, which he said amounted to at least $ 70 million.
PA Media
