Fragrance trails can increase elephant conservation – ScienceDaily





Traveling elephants pay close attention to the traces of dung and urine left by other elephants, the new study shows.

Scientists monitored well-used roads and found that African savannah wild elephants – especially those traveling alone – were “very attentive”, sniffing and following in the footsteps of their trunks. This suggests that these fragrances act as a “source of public information”, according to researchers from the University of Exeter and Elephants for Africa. More research is now needed to find out if humans can create artificial elephant trails to divert elephants from farms and villages, where conflict with humans can cause devastation in communities. Alternatively, fragrance trails can be set up to improve the efficiency of roads connecting elephant populations between protected areas. “Our findings suggest an important role for elephant sniffing in long-distance navigation,” said Connie Allen, lead author of the Exeter’s Center for Animal Behavior Research. “As elephants follow these paths, they deposit their urine and feces, which reinforces the presence of the trail for future elephants. “We see great potential for these findings to be applied to the management and conservation of elephants – primarily as a method of manipulating elephant movements. “We conducted this study in Botswana, where the main threat to elephants is human conflict. “By removing existing odor pathways that bring elephants into close contact with humans in problem areas and redirecting them, perhaps we can reduce such conflicts that occur.” The proposed technique could also help efforts in Botswana to reconnect elephants with populations throughout South Africa. The study, which examined a predominantly male population, also found that urine deposits from adult elephants were more likely to attract attention than that of younger (subadult) males. “African elephants may be able to distinguish the age and maturity of individuals they can expect to encounter from distant urine signs on the trails,” Allen explained. The study received funding from the Leverhulme Trust.

History source: mATERIALS provided by University of Exeter. Note: Content can be edited for style and length.

