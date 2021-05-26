BC sending firefighters to help Manitoba fires





The government says COVID-19 precautions will be taken to protect the health of BC firefighters, both during their time in Manitoba and during their return to BC Photo by DARREN STONE / THE COLONIST OF TIMES

Content of the article BC is sending 41 firefighters and two support staff to help the Manitoba fire situation, the provincial government said on Wednesday. Forest Minister Katrine Conroy says firefighters will be deployed Wednesday as the BCs fire activity remains manageable. As of Wednesday, the Kr. BC had not reported any record fires and only four new fires. So far this year, there have been 250 fires, which is similar to the number of fires at this time in 2020 and 2019. Erika Berg, a fire information officer at the BC Wildfire Service, said only 20 are active and they are in the southern quarter of BC Most have not exceeded 10,000 square feet, and most are under control, Berg added. About 80 percent are caused by humans, which is a concern towards summer. We encourage people to take more care. That’s a lot of preventable fires, Berg said.

Content of the article Firefighters were not overwhelmed with new starts on the long weekend, she said, and so BC is in a good position to send firefighters to Manitoba to help. Manitoba firefighters are battling at least eight wildfires, some of which have forced evacuations. British Columbia has a long history of providing a helping hand to provinces and other countries when they need firefighting assistance. We are pleased to do it again now, Conroy said in a statement Wednesday. Conroy said precautionary measures will be taken for COVID-19 to protect the health of BC firefighters, both during their time in Manitoba and during their return to BC Firefighters will stay inside their bubble and conduct operations separately from Manitoba firefighters, she added. The Wild BC Fire Service recognizes the importance of sharing fire resources with other jurisdictions and we welcome this opportunity to provide assistance to Manitoba, Conroy said. I am proud of the professionalism displayed daily by Wildfire BC Service staff. They are fully committed to keeping people and communities safe, whether here at home or elsewhere in the world. [email protected] Wildfire map: 2021 Below is the Postmedias BC fire map for the current 2021 season. Zoom in and out on the map and stay on point for more information on a specific fire. Current fire prohibitions and restrictions May 26, 2021. Courtesy Graph of the Kr. For details on fire prohibitions and restrictions and specific definitions of prohibited fire types,visit the BCWS website here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos