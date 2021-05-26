Neotropic river sailors call to communicate

Researchers observed and recorded otters of neotropic rivers caught in Brazil and published the first official description of their vocal repertoire.

What rumbles, chirps, chuckles and swims in the rapidly flowing rivers of Central and South America? A new study reveals that neotropic river otters (Lontra longicaudis) have a rich repertoire of sounds that they use to communicate during war, game, pairing and more.

Researchers observed and recorded neotropic river otters captured in Otter project on the island of Santa Catarina, Brazil, and characterized six distinct types of calls. Their findings, the first official description of the vocal repertoire of neotropic river otters, were published in the journal PLOS ONE.

“It was great to spend time near these incredible and interesting otters, learn about their vocal communication and immerse themselves in their daily lives,” said Sabrina Bettoni, a Ph.D. student at the University of Vienna and the lead author of the study told Mongabay. “However, with the sounds from some animals, the wind, the water and the blowing leaves, it was challenging to get a clear audio recording of otter vocalizations.”

All six sounds were characterized as: chirping, crackling, squeezing, hah, rumble and screaming and are used in various social interactions. For example, women may scream during play, let out a hah when surprised, and shout when defending themselves or their food. Both genders groan as a warning in conflict about food or space.

A vocalization of the Neotropic river otter “hah” recorded in captivity:



https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/05/26002551/hah_call.wav

A “screaming” vocalization of the Neotropic river otter recorded in captivity:

https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/05/26002909/scream_call.wav

Researchers say the sound complexity of neotropic river otters lies somewhere in the middle of North America’s solitary river otters (Otter canadensis), which has four types of calls, and giant otters (Pteronura brasiliensis), a fairly social species with 22 types of calls. Of the 13 known otter species, the studies have been published in the sixth vocal repertoire. Many of the types of calls used by neotropic river otters were similar to the calls of other species of otters.

Otters were heavily hunted for their jellyfish from the 1950s to the 1970s, with about 30,000 otters killed each year, leading to local extinction throughout their range from northwestern Mexico to central Argentina. Although neotropic river otters are now protected in every place where they live, they still face threats from poaching, habitat destruction, water pollution and mining, and are classified asclose to threatenedby theIUCN. Most attempts to rehabilitate these otters through enslaved breeding have been largely unsuccessful.

Neotropic otters are shy and more active at night, which makes them difficult to find and study in nature. They are considered solitary creatures (except mothers with their cubs) and therefore often communicate through marking scents in nature. Because the sounds in this study were recorded from a captive population, where otters were placed in pairs, they may not represent the full repertoire of vocalizations. The enslaved environment is likely to change some of the otters’ natural behaviors. For example, the most recorded sound in the study, chuckle, was associated with otters begging for food from humans.

Despite the limitations of enrollment in captivity, researchers say they hope that understanding more about otter vocalizations will help manage captive and wild populations and benefit conservation efforts by providing an acoustic, non- invasive for monitoring and recording otters where they live.

Quote:

Bettoni, S., Stoeger, A., Rodriguez, C., & Fitch, WT (2021). Vocal air communication in neotropic adult otters (Lontra longicaudis) PLOS ONE, 16(5), e0251974. doi:10.1371 / ditar.pone.0251974

The image of the banner of the Neotropic River otter by Sabrina Bettoni.

Liz Kimbroughis a staff writer for Mongabay. Find it on Twitter:@lizkimbrough_

