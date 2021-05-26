Pope Francis kisses tattoo with number of survivors of Nazi death camp

VATICAN CITY (RNS) – Pope Francis kissed the number one tattoo of a survivor of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz on Wednesday (May 26th) after his general audience with believers at the Vatican.

“The gesture from the Holy Father strengthened me and reconciled me to the world,” said Lidia Maksymowicz, 80, a Polish woman of Belarusian descent who survived the concentration camp as a child, speaking to Vatican News after her meeting with the pope.

The brief moment with Pope Francis became in a nutshell, a kiss on the “70072” tattoo on her elderly arm and a warm hug. The Pope blessed the woman by placing her hand over her head. “We had nothing to say, no need for words,” she said.

Maksymowicz was only 3 years old when she was taken from her home along with her mother and grandparents in the concentration camp in Poland. Her family was suspected of collaborating with local partisans opposed to the Nazi occupation.

“I was small, I was very young, but I already had a lot of experience living during the war in the former Soviet Union,” she said. “I was prepared for the pain, the evil that people do to other men, but I never thought I would experience what I experienced at Auschwitz.”

After separating from her mother and seeing her grandparents enter the gas chambers, Maksymowicz was taken to the barracks where the children were being held. She was among the women, children and people with disabilities who were experimented with by Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the “Angel of Death”.

“Mengele was a terrible person, with no boundaries or scruples,” she said. “Day after day many people lost their lives at his hands.”

After Russian forces liberated the Auschwitz camp, Maksymowicz was welcomed by a Polish Catholic family not far away in Oświścim. Only in 1962 did she find her biological mother – who had also survived the camps – thanks to the international Red Cross charity.

“I had two mothers,” she said, noting that the meeting with the pope took place on Mother’s Day in Poland, which for her is “a special repetition”.

Although the meeting with Francis was brief, Maksymowicz had time to deliver to the Pope three gifts that she thought represented her life experience and meant remembrance, hope, and prayer. The survivor handed the pope a Polish commemorative handkerchief, a painting of a mother and child walking towards a death camp, and a rosary depicting St. John Paul II.

“After John Paul II, I love Pope Francis,” she said. “I attend his ceremonies on TV, I pray for him every day, I am loyal to him and I love him.”

In July 2016, Pope Francis visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, where he remained silent and wrote a message apologizing to God for “such cruelty.” John Paul II was the first pope to visit concentration camps in 1979.

Maksymowicz was in Italy for an event organized in northern Italy for the documentary based on her life, “The child who did not know how to hate”. She often attends meetings where she can share her experience with young people and encourage younger generations not to forget the horrors of the past.

“In your new hands is the future of the world,” she said, urging young people Wednesday through Vatican reporters. “This story should never be repeated.”

