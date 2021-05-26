International
Former Boris Johnson Assistant Talks About Covid’s incompetent and chaotic politics
LONDONR He suggested that a doctor inject the coronavirus directly into television to reduce the risks to a nervous public. He modeled himself as the small town mayor in the movie Jaws, who ignored warnings to close beaches even though he had a shark robbed offshore. As the pandemic closed in Britain, he was distracted by a flattering story about his fiancé and her dog.
This was the portrait of Prime Minister Boris Johnson painted by his disgruntled former adviser, Dominic Cummings, in parliamentary testimony Wednesday. While Mr Johnson vehemently denied some of the allegations in his appearance in Parliament on Wednesday, they nevertheless sat down with a loud bang in a country still struggling to understand how the first days of the pandemic were so badly ruined.
When the public needed us more, the government failed, said Mr Cummings, the political strategist who organized the Britains’ campaign to leave the European Union and engineered Mr Johnsons to rise to power before he got angry with his boss and came out as a self-styled whistle.
In the more than seven hours of evidence that ranged from technically clinical to personal, Mr Cummings described a government paralyzed by chaos, confusion and incompetence, which he said crippled the British who treated the pandemic and contributed to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. .
It was an attractive picture, one with few precedents in British politics: an unelected aide who had been the nation’s second most powerful man, offering an unfiltered look at the British government’s internal work after facing the most emergency great national since World War II.
Until Mr Johnson fired him last November, Mr Cummings was in the heart of 10 Downing Street, riding into a bureaucracy he saw as stuck and advising a prime minister he described as so messy that he was like a chariot torn from one side of the corridor to the other.
Mr Johnson, he said, initially dismissed the pandemic as a scary story, comparing it to swine flu. He was advised by a health secretary, Matt Hancock, whom Mr Cummings repeatedly accused of lying, being unworthy of the health care workers he led and leading the deadly transfer of elderly patients from hospitals to homes. elders, many of whom carried the virus.
The problem in this crisis was a lot of donkeys led by donkeys, over and over again, said Mr Cummings, who clashed with lawmakers in his unbuttoned style, without a jacket or tie, his rounded white shirt, his sleeves tucked away.
Mr Cummings, 49, did not leave himself out of the hook. He admitted he had not been open about the reasons for a much-criticized road trip he made with his family violating the blockade rules, saying he had left London because of threats against his family. And he apologized for his failure to act quickly when he realized the Britains delayed in setting up a blockade last March was heading for disaster.
True true that I hit the panic button and said we should remove the official plan, Mr. Cummings said. I think it is a disaster that I acted too late. The basic reason was that I was really scared of acting.
It was an uncharacteristic acceptance by a man known for his self-confidence. And it was not the only such concession in a show that seemed calculated to tarnish Mr Cummings’ image as an all-knowing Svengali, whose ambition was nothing short of to revolutionize the sanctified civil service of Britain.
Mr Cummings said he was not qualified to hold such a strong position. He said he was not fluent enough in math and science to engage constructively with senior scientists. And he said he missed any major debate on bureaucratic reform. By September, he said, when Mr Johnson was resisting a second block, he should have threatened to give up to force his hand.
If I had acted sooner, Mr. Cummings said, then many people could still be alive.
But this was also a result-solving exercise, and his harsh criticism of Mr. Johnson and other officials may take longer than his efforts to rebuild his image. Mr Cummings said there was something wrong with a political system that produced Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labor Party leader, as the two candidates for prime minister in the 2019 election.
He was even more vitriolic about Mr Hancock, whom he said should be fired for 15 to 20 reasons, from his dishonesty in providing protective equipment to the rails of a national probation program. and trace, so that it could meet a political objective of testing 100,000 people a day. Mr Cummings said he told Mr Johnson to fire Mr Hancock, as did then-Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill.
Among the most damning failures, he said, was the decision to move patients from hospitals to nursing homes without testing them.
Hancock told us people would be tested before returning to care homes, what the hell happened? he said. Quite the opposite of putting a shield around them, we sent people with Covid back to care homes.
A Downing Street spokesman said Wednesday that Mr Johnson did not believe Mr Hancock had lied to him.
There has been brief outline of Mr. Cummings’ propensity for obtaining information. He spoke at length about the virtues of reaction of East Asian countries, with their emphasis on testing, tracking and travel bans. To that extent, public health experts said, it was a rewarding exercise to learn lessons about future outbreaks.
He did not reveal anything new, but instead confirmed what most experts suspected happened at no. 10, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. A complete failure of systems run by a prime minister who did not value the lives of his citizens.
Mr Cummings described Mr Johnsons Downing Street as a workplace devastated by chaos and preoccupied with small things. He recalled a particularly full day March 12, 2020 when he and other officials realized that the initial strategy of allowing the virus to rupture in the population would lead to an overwhelming burden on hospitals and potentially more than 250,000 deaths.
As officials prepared for a day of crisis meetings, he said, the Trump administration sought British help in an Iran-backed bombing operation in Iraq that required a parallel set of national security meetings. Moreover, Mr. Johnsons fiancée Carrie Symonds was arranging for Downing Street to respond to a newspaper report about her and her dog.
The chaos, Cummings said, was like a scene from Independence Day, with Jeff Goldblum saying the aliens are here and your whole plan is broken. Mr Johnsons’ favorite reference to the film was Jaws, he said, because he saw it as an analogy to his reluctance to set jams. Even after he survived a near-death experience with Covid, Mr Cummings said, Mr Johnson remained skeptical.
Mr Cummings did not address an annoying question: whether Mr Johnson had skipped Covid meetings to work on a belated book about Shakespeare.
While Mr. Cummings accused Ms. Symonds for interfering with staff appointments on Downing Street, he said the reason for his final departure in November was a violation not with him but with Mr. Johnson.
At its heart, Mr. Cummings’s testimony was about his poisoned relationship with his former boss. Relations between the two had deteriorated by July, he said, but made a terrible plunge after the blockade in October. At this point, Mr Cummings said he considered the Prime Minister unsuitable for the job and was trying to create a structure around him to limit poor decision-making.
Mr Cummings also confirmed that he had heard Mr. Johnson to say he would rather see bodies piled up than take the place to a third block comment reported by the BBC but denied by Downing Street.
Asked if Mr Johnson was the right person to lead the country through the pandemic, Mr Cummings replied simply: No.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]