Former Boris Johnson Assistant Talks About Covid’s incompetent and chaotic politics

LONDONR He suggested that a doctor inject the coronavirus directly into television to reduce the risks to a nervous public. He modeled himself as the small town mayor in the movie Jaws, who ignored warnings to close beaches even though he had a shark robbed offshore. As the pandemic closed in Britain, he was distracted by a flattering story about his fiancé and her dog.

This was the portrait of Prime Minister Boris Johnson painted by his disgruntled former adviser, Dominic Cummings, in parliamentary testimony Wednesday. While Mr Johnson vehemently denied some of the allegations in his appearance in Parliament on Wednesday, they nevertheless sat down with a loud bang in a country still struggling to understand how the first days of the pandemic were so badly ruined.

When the public needed us more, the government failed, said Mr Cummings, the political strategist who organized the Britains’ campaign to leave the European Union and engineered Mr Johnsons to rise to power before he got angry with his boss and came out as a self-styled whistle.