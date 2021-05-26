International
The claim regarding the photograph of the Palestinian couple lacks context
Claim: Photo shows a Palestinian couple looking at their old home, now occupied by the Brooklyn couple
After 11 days of military confrontation that left hundreds dead,Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire.
As the conflict progressed, social media users were sharing an image of an elderly Palestinian couple standing in front of a house, talking to another couple.
The headline of the post read: “Old Palestinian couple looking at the house they once lived in, now occupied by a couple from Brooklyn.”
On many occasions, its photograph and inscription were used to illustrate the ongoing conflict over Israelis expelling Palestinians to make room for Israeli settlers in Jerusalem. Examples of posting can be seen at Instagram AND Facebook.
However, there is no evidence that the other couple is from Brooklynor that the change in ownership of the property was recent.
USA TODAY turned to posters for comments.
The couple’s home, the village was captured by Jewish settlers in 1948
The image has been widely circulated on social media to illustrate the remarkable and ongoing expulsions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, which allow Israeli settlers to claim property and land.
But the story behind it dates back much more than the conflict so far.
The photo appears to be a still image from a May 2020Al Jazeera reports.
According to aEnglish translation of the Al Jazeera reportposted on YouTube, Palestinian couple in photo of their home and village captured by Jewish settlers during the year The Arab-Israeli war in 1948.
USA TODAY confirmed the accuracy of the English translation.
In the clip, Al Jazeera reporter Najwan Simriask asked current residents of the house, “How do you feel when you live in a house built on the rubble of his house?”
The Jewish woman said she was happy to live at home and that it was “very nice”.
The report does not identify the couple behind the gate, making it impossible to verify the claim that they originated in Brooklyn.
While the photo in the social media posts is not about the recent violence between Hamas and Israel, it is related to some of the fundamental issues of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The latest violence stemmed from Israel’s efforts for it remove Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah East Jerusalem neighborhood. This deportation attempt served the same purpose as in 1948, to make room for Jewish settlers.
Our assessment: The context is missing
We appreciate the claim that a photo shows an elderly Palestinian couple in front of their old home, talking to a couple from Brooklyn as the LOST CONTEXT, because without additional information it can be misleading. As the image split after the recent violence between Hamas and Israel, many social media users assumed the image showed a recent expulsion of the Palestinian couple. While it is true that the couple once lived there, the seizure of their home and village occurred in 1948, not recently. The report from Al Jazeera confirmed that the other couple in the picture are the occupants of the house, but there is no evidence that they are from Brooklyn.
Our fact-finding work is supported in part by a Facebook grant.
