International
Ferry firms are seeking the restoration of the Joint Travel Area
Leading ferry providers in Ireland have called for urgent restoration of the Common Travel Area.
Irish Ferries and Stena Line said unrestricted travel between Britain and Ireland would eliminate inconsistencies and gaps in travel restrictions on the island.
Simon Palmer, communications manager with Stena Line, said people can now travel from Britain to Northern Ireland and across the island of Ireland without restrictions.
That freedom of travel, coupled with the high level of vaccinations in the UK, should bring an end to travel restrictions between Ireland and Britain, he said.
Irish Ferries describes the Government’s approach to travel restrictions as “a la carte”.
Both companies said a decision on the matter needs to be taken urgently so they can meet the expected demand.
Recent coronavirus histories
This week, Stena Line moved one of the largest vessels in its Irish services, the Estrid, from Rosslare to Dublin in the hope that unrestricted travel between Ireland would soon be allowed.
Currently, anyone traveling from the UK to Ireland must have a negative PCR test and must quarantine until they have another negative PCR test five days after their arrival.
However, travelers from Ireland to the UK are not subject to the same restrictions.
Just last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he hoped the Joint Travel Zone between Ireland and the UK would be back “very soon”.
But concerns about the spread within the UK of the Covid variant originally identified in India have cast doubt on whether the Common Travel Area could be restored soon.
It is a decision that members of the Irish community in the UK are looking forward to.
Damien Kennedy from Cork has lived in London for almost 18 years, but he has not returned home for 18 months.
He said it has been difficult, personally and professionally, as he has not been able to travel to Ireland since he expanded his UK-based food production business.
“I’m not back in just over 18 months now and this is the longest I’ve ever been in a single stretch.
“I used to come back once a month to see my family. I have elderly parents and I have a new granddaughter, Emily, who was born five weeks ago and I’m desperate to see and embrace her.
“We also started our business in the Irish market last year and we are on the shelves at Irish retailers for the first time.
“So really I’m desperate to go home and see everyone and just hug people,” he said.
France has now joined Austria and Germany in imposing new restrictions on British arrivals due to concerns about the Indian variant.
Travelers from Britain to France will now be subject to a mandatory quarantine period.
Yesterday, Austria banned direct flights and tourist visits from Britain and last week Germany imposed a two-week quarantine on arrivals from the UK.
The government will announce plans to ease international travel restrictions on Friday.
