Jeff Bezos will leave as CEO of Amazon on July 5th





Jeff Bezos do leave as CEO of Amazon in just a few weeks. He said at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday that his last day in the role would be July 5, according to Variety. Bezos will become Amazon’s chief executive. Amazon Web Services CEO (AWS) Andy Jassy will take senior office. “We chose that date because it’s sentimental to me. It’s just the date Amazon was incorporated in 1994, exactly 27 years ago,” Bezos said. said. “I am very excited to move into the role of chief executive officer where I will focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.” The Amazon founder announced his plan to resign as CEO earlier this year. At the time, the company said the move to Jassy would happen at some point in Q3. Jassy was part of the AWS founding team in 2003. Since 2016, he has been the CEO of a division he helped turn into a juggernaut. In the first three months of 2021, AWS Generation $ 13.5 billion This is 12 percent of total Amazon revenue for the quarter. As Amazon continues to enjoy tremendous financial success, Jassy will take the lead during a somewhat shaky time for the company. Amazon is facing antitrust scrutiny by regulators in Europe AND United States. This week, Washington Attorney General, DC Karl Racine sued the company for allegedly “abusing and illegally holding its monopoly power by controlling prices across the online retail market and violating DC law.” The news of the transition date comes on the same day that Amazon announced a deal for it buy MGM for $ 8.45 billion. The idea behind the purchase is a fairly straightforward idea. “MGM has an extensive and in-depth catalog of much-loved intellectual property,” Bezos said. “With talented people at MGM and Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century.







