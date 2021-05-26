Melbourne COVID blast at ‘critical’ point to avoid further Victorian restrictions

Victorian health officials have said “everything is on the table” as they consider whether further restrictions are needed to respond to a growing COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The old Victorian ministers met overnight to discuss the latest developments.

Cabinet ministers have met regularly and their discussions after dinner last night do not necessarily mean a big announcement is approaching.

But on Wednesday morning, caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino said he could not rule out “taking some further action”.

“It is fair to say that the next 24 hours will be particularly critical,” he said.

The last time restrictions were tightened in Victoria was in February, when a growing explosion in 13 cases caused a five-day premature blockage.

While all the cases in this outbreak so far have been related to each other, which is considered a positive sign, authorities are concerned about a growing list of high-risk exposure sites associated with new infections.

There are now more than 70 exhibit sites, some dating back more than a week scattered across Melbourne’s many suburbs and at least two regional locations.

The full list can be found on the health department websiteand is being updated regularly.

Encouraging people to get tested, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said “there may be other cases out there”.

Lead infectious disease expert Sharon Lewin, of the Doherty Institute, said if a blockage was needed it would become apparent on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Making a decision about a blockage, even a short one, has really important consequences for so many people,” said Professor Lewin.

That long list of places visited by positive cases would put considerable pressure on contact trackers and a blockage would have to be called if the authorities were not sure they could keep on top of the pages.

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely said while most of the recent cases had already been isolated after being identified as close contacts, the growing list of places of exposure was cause for concern.

“I’m really nervous,” he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

“I’m not sure we can realistically assume that tracking our contacts will stay ahead, but I hope it does. But boyohboy, that’s a big question.”

The state is still recovering from last year’s extended blockages. ( ABC News: Kyle Harley

The blast began with a Wollert man who, according to South Australian authorities, is likely to contract the virus through aerosol transmission at an Adelaide quarantine hotel.

Authorities now believe the fifth person diagnosed, who had symptoms and was out in the community for days before being tested, could have infected many of the others in the group.

But they are still looking for the “missing link” that connects the explosion to the Wollert man.

“It’s just hard to believe it has not exceeded the stratum of people who are already in isolation or quarantine,” said Professor Blakely.

‘A whole bunch of elements’ in the game

Stricter mask rules and collection gaps have been restored in Melbourne to respond to the blast, but life otherwise remains normal for most of the city.

Professor Sutton said “everything is on the table” as authorities reviewed the restrictions, which included major public events such as the AFL games.

While he said it was too early Wednesday to know if further restrictions would be needed, Professor Sutton said any blockage would be wide, rather than localized to the north of the city.

The Chief Health Officer said there was “a whole bunch of elements we always look at” before making any further changes.

These factors included how many people positively tested, the type and number of exposure sites they generate, and how long they had been in the community.

Karen Price, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, said possible triggers for a tightening of restrictions would “include things like not having direct contact, uncontrolled community outreach, or an increase in numbers.” orrapid “.

But she told RN Drive that it was “quietly certain” that the state could come forward before any possible outbreak spread.

“At the moment, all cases have an identifiable source,” she told RN Drive.

“And we currently have strong confidence in our contact and the trace elements of that.”

Contact trackers undertaking ‘giant task’

Dozens of businesses have undergone deep cleansing after being visited by a positive case. ( ABC News: Dana Morse

Also of concern to the authorities are the facts that the cases have contracted a disturbance variant of type B1617 which was first discovered in India.

It is understood to be as infectious as the B117 strain that is spreading at the time of the February blockade.

“So we really need to get our skates on and get really contained this very soon, or we’re going to have a lot of trouble containing that,” Dr Price said.

Former Australian Medical Association and Altona GP president Mukesh Haikerwal said he expected a stalemate to be imminent if more cases were identified.

“We have been tough with our population before and I look forward to reaching out again,” he said.

“I do not think we are too far from the point of return.”

Dr Haikerwal has previously been critical of the state’s efforts to track contacts, but said he was convinced “we have a department that has been tuned in on this”.

There have been some concerns raised about exposure sites that are not listed on the health department website hours after identification.

Professor Sutton on Wednesday praised the “extraordinary” work of contact trackers in tracking down virus generations in the community.

Obsolete state data retention was highlighted as a problem during the second deadly wave, but significant improvements have been made in the last six months.

University of Melbourne professor Jane Tomnay, who led the expert advisory group to review the Australian contact tracking guidelines, said the trackers were “doing very well”.

“I understand the mammoth task they are undertaking,” she said.

“And I think they have really increased the capacity in the state to do tracking contacts to meet the needs of the pandemic extremely well.”