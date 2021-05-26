Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Warning While State Prepares for Unlocking

Bhopal:
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that the restrictions would continue to remain in place despite the gradual unblocking of economic activities in the state from June 1st. Public events, including political rallies, will not be allowed, he said, adding, marriages will be allowed, but with a cap of ten people and those attending must be tested for COVID-19.
The Prime Minister said that the level of recovery in the state is constantly increasing, but “we should not become relaxed”. “The crisis still exists,” he said.
The continued ban on gathering five or more people in one place will remain in place, Mr Chouhan said.
He also warned of the possibility of a third wave and said a roadmap had been prepared to deal with such a scenario. Activities will begin but gradually, political gatherings, meetings and religious events will remain completely banned, he said.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 2,182 cases of COVID-19 – with a positivity rate of 3.1 percent – 72 deaths and 7,479 recurrences in the last 24 hours. Total active cases have dropped to 43,265 now. 17 districts now have a positivity rate below 10 percent, but Indore and Bhopal continue to report 500 plus cases daily. Ratlam, Anuppur and Sidhi are also a concern, the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister said that 45 districts with low positivity rate will start to receive relaxations gradually, however, seven districts, including Bhopal and Indore, may not receive any relaxation. Ratlam, Rewa, Sidhi, Anuppur and Sagar are among these seven districts. There is a need for care in these districts as well as throughout the state.
The infection rate has dropped as a result of the implementation of the Corona ban schedule and the ‘people, for people and by people’ model has become a distinct state identity in infection control, Chouhan said.
“We set up the Crisis Management Group to deal with the crisis. The Crisis Management Groups were formed in the village, neighborhood, block, town and district. This has been our innovative experiment,” he said.
Madhya Pradesh had imposed a State Protection for Crowns in several districts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, which will remain in force until 31 May.
“The behavior of shoppers and customers will have to be determined if markets open up. Using masks, drawing circles in front of stores and following these measures in a disciplined manner is a necessity to avoid the spread of infection. Tests will continue along with this.” “About 75,000 tests will be performed every day,” said the prime minister.
The Corona siege will be opened gradually, Mr Chouhan said. Crisis Management Committees at the village, neighborhood, block, city and county levels will decide when activities will begin, which activities will remain open and which will remain closed, he said.