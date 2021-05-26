The cheapest places to get a PCR test in the West Midlands





If you plan to go abroad in the coming months you will need a PCR test.

Unfortunately, they are not available in the NHS which means your vacation abroad will be a bit more expensive thanks to the tests.

The UK government announced a traffic light system where certain places are placed in an ‘amber’ and ‘red’ on the ‘green’ list based on how they are said to travel and return from. However, it does not matter if you are traveling to a ‘safer’ green country or to a high-risk red country – you will still be required to take at least two Covid-19 tests. You should also follow these testing rules even if you have been vaccinated. Here’s everything you need to know about PCR tests – including where to go for a test in the West Midlands: What are the Covid test rules for each level country? Green list destinations Before traveling to England you should: take a Covid-19 test. Upon arrival in England you must: take a Covid-19 test on or before day two after you arrive. Children aged four and under do not need to take this test. You do not need to quarantine if the result is not positive. Amber lists destinations Before traveling to England you should: take a Covid-19 test. Upon arrival in England you must do: take two Covid-19 tests – one on or before day two after you arrive and another on or after day eight. You should also quarantine at home for 10 days, regardless of the test result. Red list destinations Before traveling to England you should: take a Covid-19 test. Upon arrival in England you must: quarantine at a managed hotel and two Covid-19 trials on or before day two after you arrive. What type of Covid test can I do? You need to make sure that the test provider you choose can meet the standards for pre-departure testing – failure to do so may mean that you are not allowed to travel. The test must meet performance standards with specific97%, sensitivity ≥80% to viral loads over 100,000 copies / ml. This may include tests such as: a nucleic acid test, including a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or derivative technology, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) tests

an antigen test, such as a test from a side leak device (but not every country accepts these tests – so check before you get one!) How does a PCR test work?

The inside of the nose and the back of the throat will be cleaned using a long cotton stitch.

After collection, the swab is closed in a tube and then sent to a laboratory. This can be done by you yourself, if you are 12 years old or older, or someone can do it for you. Parents or guardians should try 11-year-olds. Where can I get a PCR test in the West Midlands and how much does it cost?

The government has advised people to book a PCR test privately and not use the NHS testing service. However, they have also created one comprehensive list of companies offering PCR tests, with prices for tests ranging from 45-500. Some of these are ‘supervised’ and staff will take an example for you. However, others are not supervised and you will need to set an example for yourself. The government does not approve or recommend any specific providers of evidence – you should do your research on them and their terms and conditions. Here are some businesses listed on the Gov.uk website that offer PCR tests for the West Midlands: At a test site (supervised and supervised) The listings are ranked from lowest to highest. At home (without supervision) The listings are ranked from lowest to highest. In Worcestershire specifically, one provider offering PCR tests is the Worcester Travel Clinic at Claines Pharmacy on Ombersely Street; their ‘test to issue’ prices start at £ 99 and can be done at the clinic or it can be a mailbox. You will receive results by 20:00 the next day. City Doc Medical Limited, which has a branch in Malvern, is also offering home tests for 80 80, according to the Government website. Can I do a PCR test elsewhere? Absolutely – the government list is not exhaustive. Airlines want to fight the prices of sometimes extortionate PCR tests by offering test kits to customers on the holidays of their packages. Here are some of the airline prices: TUI They have teamed up with government-authorized Chronomics providers to offer easy and affordable testing packages to all TUI package holiday customers this summer. The tests are currently available for 20 20 per person with delivery and return costs for the tests included in the price. British Airways This airline started the pre-departure tests from Qured by £ 33. EasyJet EasyJet has partnered with Randox to provide customers with 60 test packages. Here’s how to order one: Ryanair Passengers can get discounted Covid testing equipment for 60. Avion2 Thanks to their third-party providers, Jet2 can offer discounted tests starting at 75. Birmingham Airport The airport offers a PCR Fit to Fly test for 80. They aim to deliver results by 10 a.m. the next day – but the results can take up to 48 hours. Their side flow tests are £ 50 will take approximately 30 minutes – but not every site will accept a side flow test and may prevent you from visiting. Clients can book a PCR test at Birmingham Airport here.







