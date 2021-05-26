Ramdev’s slap in the face: IMA to the Prime Minister

The association is suing the yoga teacher for defamation

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev continues to face the heat for his derogatory remarks against the effectiveness of the alopecia treatment line in handling Covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) threatened to file a defamation case of `1,000 kroes if he fails to file a written apology.

At the same time, in Delhi, the IMA wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the above yoga teacher Ramdev be immediately booked on charges of insurgency for alleged misinformation campaign on vaccination and challenging Government protocols for treating Covid-19 .

In her letter to Modi, IMA said it was pleasing to note that only 0.06 percent of people who received both doses of the vaccine received minimal coronavirus infection, and very rarely vaccinated people had a severe lung infection.

It has been well proven that through vaccination we save our people and our country from the catastrophic cascades of severe infection. At this point, sadly, we bring you your good news, the video claiming that 10,000 doctors have died despite receiving both doses of the vaccine and the cabbages of humans have died due to allopathic medicines are circulating virally on social media, as it is said by Ramdev, owner of Patanjali products, the body said in his letter.

If anyone is claiming that allopathic medicine has killed people, it is an attempt to challenge the ministry which has issued the treatment protocol for us, she said.

IMA noted how on the date and according to its registry, 753 doctors died in the first wave and 513 lost their lives in the second wave due to Covid-19.

No one in the first wave could get the vaccine and most who had died in the second wave could not get her vaccine for various reasons.

Now falsely attributing 10,000 people have died despite two doses of vaccination, it is a deliberate move to stop vaccination efforts to reach our masses and should be cut immediately, IMA said.

We are not against any medicine promoted by the ministry and we are happy to share in most of our public health treatment centers, the medicines promoted by the ministry AYUSH. We opposed some medicines promoted without the approval of the ministry as a curative medicine.

In Dehradun, the IMA State unit wrote to Prime Minister Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary Om Prakash demanding strict measures against Ramdev. In the letter addressed to the CM, the Secretary of the IMA Uttarakhand State Branch, Dr Ajay Khanna said that Ramdev’s statement has demoralized and angered the doctors fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

We at IMA lost 153 of our doctors in the first wave of Covid and 452 doctors in the second wave of the pandemic. The anxiety and anger of doctors could jeopardize our fight against this devastating pandemic, the letter said.

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw the statement made in the viral video in which he is heard questioning some of the drugs used to treat coronavirus infection and saying the loops have died from taking allopathic medicine for Covid-19 .

A day later, however, he posed 25 IMA questions in an open letter on his Twitter account, asking if alopecia offered permanent relief for diseases such as hypertension and type 1 and 2 diabetes. He went on to list modern day diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and wondered if alopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as reverse aging and increase hemoglobin.