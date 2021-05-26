International
Rebel Congress MP YSR moved to AIIMS | Latest India News
Hyderabad: YSR Rebel Congress party MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was given bail by the Supreme Court last week in an insurgency case registered by Andhra Pradesh’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been fired from the Military Hospital in Secunderabad and moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The deputy was released from the military hospital in the morning according to the doctors’ suggestions. Shortly after his dismissal, he left for New Delhi, said his lawyer B Adinarayana Rao.
The lawmaker had complained of police torture, after which the high court had instructed him to undergo a medical examination. The legislator is undergoing treatment for leg pain and hypertension. He had undergone bypass surgery in December.
A bench consisting of Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Gavai later provided him with bail on May 21 to supply a personal connection 1 loop and securing two securities of the same amount before the trial court.
On Monday, Rajus’s lawyers had filed a security request in the CID court in Vijayawada under Supreme Court instructions, but the court had requested a summary of the lawmaker’s dismissal.
Doctors said it would take another four days for Raju to be fired. So we will receive the dismissal summary only after four days, said another lawyer Lakshminarayana.
But on Wednesday, authorities at the Military Hospital fired Raju after they were convinced his health was stable.
The CID court has given him 10 days to submit guarantees from the date of discharge from the hospital. Now that we have received the discharge summary, we have time to deliver the guarantees in another 10 days, Rao said.
Raju, who represents the Narasapuram parliamentary constituency in the Western Godavari district, was arrested by Andhra CID police from his Hyderabad residence on May 14th. He was charged under Articles 124A (insurrection), 153A (incitement to enmity between different groups) and 505 (committing public evils).
A statement from the agency said Raju was content with hate speech against certain communities and promoting resentment against the government.
It was revealed that through his speeches regularly, Mr. Raju was indulging in systematic, schematic efforts to cause tensions and attack various government figures in a way that would cause a loss of confidence in the government they represent, the CID said.
That same night, Raju moved a conditional petition to the state high court for medical reasons after which the court directed the government to send him to the Guntur government hospital and later to a private hospital. However, the high court rejected his request for bail and asked him to go to the lower court.
The state government submitted the medical report from Guntur Hospital and denied his request to send him to a private hospital. Raju later moved to the High Court on parole and also claimed he had been subjected to physical torture by CID police during his stay at the police station.
On May 17, the Supreme Court ordered Raju admitted to the Military Hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination and treatment under the supervision of a judicial officer appointed by the Telangana High Court. He also asked the hospital authorities to submit the medical report to the court in a sealed cover.
On May 21, the roof bench confirmed that Raju had suffered a fracture in his left leg and had bruising on both legs. Based on the report, the rooftop court granted him bail.
