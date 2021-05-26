Haryana floats in global tenders for 1 crore vaccine doses, 15,000 injections





Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited, on Wednesday, launched two global tenders for 1 crore Covid-19 vaccine supplements and 15,000 bottles of Amphotericin-B injections used to treat black fungus. Health Minister Anil Vij said the Union Government is regularly supplying Covid vaccines that benefit the people of the state. Although the Union government is providing these doses of vaccines to all states without any discrimination, but if more vaccines are available through global tenders, then the state will be able to vaccinate all its people, faster. The situation of Covid-19 is constantly improving in Haryana, but the state government does not want to leave any stone unturned when it comes to human health. Therefore, we have invited tenders for the Corona vaccine and 15,000 bottles of Amphotericin-B injection used in the treatment of black fungus. The number of people infected with Corona is also declining in the state as the recovery rate has improved, Vij added. Some states that have previously issued global tenders for vaccines have already faced a hurdle as manufacturers had stressed that they would only interact with the Government of India and supply it and not directly to the states. Speaking about the decision of state governments to distribute Coronil and other Ayurvedic medicines, Vij said, Allopathy and Ayurveda are two different disciplines, which are contributing to the current situation. In addition, Haryana has a separate department and ministry for Ayush that focuses on Ayurveda. I hold portfolios of both departments, which contribute to preventing the spread of Corona. No medicine, including Coronil, can be administered to anyone by force. Many people follow Ayurveda and moreover the government has also established Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra. Prime Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed interested officials to ensure that every BPL family receives the benefits of the welfare schemes announced especially during the ongoing Covid-19 as soon as possible. He chaired a scheme review meeting and received detailed information about Covid patients. The government also decided to organize vaccination camps for officers and staff working in the ‘Haryana Civil Secretariat’ in Sector-1 and the ‘New Haryana Civil Secretariat’ in Sector-17, Chandigarh and issued an order in this regard.

