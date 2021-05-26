Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani forces

The first fatality was recorded this week along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border since the occupation by Azerbaijani forces two weeks ago, at least 500 of whom remain stationed on Armenia’s international border.

On May 25, the Armenian Ministry of Defense confirmed that New Sergeant Gevorg Khurshudyan (born 1989) died from a gunshot wound during an exchange of fire caused by gunfire in Azerbaijan in the village of Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik province.

Khurshudyan was the son of Yura Khurshudyan, a veteran member of the chapter of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Smbat Tatosyan of Ararat district. He leaves behind two children.

The Supreme Council of the ARF of Armenia expresses its condolences to the Gevorgs family, loved ones and service colleagues and to the Armenian community for this painful loss, wrote ARF High Council in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied the bombing of Armenian positions in the territory of the village of Verin Shorzha as false information. According to the information we possess, the incident involving the death of an Armenian soldier occurred as a result of an accident, MM wrote. This incident has nothing to do with the Azerbaijani side.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan further claimed on Wednesday that Armenian forces fired on Azerbaijani combat positions in Kelbajar, Gadabay and Shushi between 24 May and 26 May. fired these accusations as a miserable attempt to hide the fact of the murder of the Khurshudyans. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh confirmed that no shots had been fired in the direction of Shushi for a week.

Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers have clashed in other border areas since Azerbaijani troops advanced on Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces on May 12. On May 20, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia published a declaration urging citizens, officials and the media to refrain from traveling to the eastern border after 11 Armenian soldiers were injured during a clash in the village of Khoznavar. Prosecutor of Armenia confirmed as early as that day a group of Azerbaijani soldiers had crossed the state border in the same area and threatened to open fire, claiming that the territory belonged to Azerbaijan.

As part of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces returned to their initial positions on May 22, the Armenian government reports that between 500 and 600 Azerbaijani soldiers remain in Syunik and Gegharkunik. Interim Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has been negotiating a peaceful withdrawal, has faced widespread criticism for hiding details of the negotiation process from the public.

On May 19, Mikayel Minasyan, the son-in-law of Serge Sargsyan and former ambassador to Vatican City, published a front-page copy of a statement by Pashinyan and Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin on his Telegram channel. The document calls for the establishment of a joint commission for the demarcation and demarcation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border. While most of the document was edited, Minasyan claimed on his Facebook page that the demarcation process will take place on the basis of Soviet maps, geographical considerations and the situation at the time of the negotiations.

Pashiani confirmed the authenticity of the document during a cabinet meeting on May 20, which he pretends is 100 percent in the best interest of Armenia. He insists he will sign the agreement on condition that Azerbaijan withdraws its troops from Armenian territory and return all Armenian prisoners of war held captive for more than six months after the end of the 2020 Artsakh War.

According to Minasyan, the secret labor agreement also stipulates the concession of five villages in Tavush province and one village in Ararat province. These territories represent the Azerbaijani enclaves of Voskepar, Barkhudarly and Karki / Tigranashen, which have been under de facto Armenian control since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Armenian enclave of Artsvashen also remains under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan.

Versions of the tripartite November 9 ceasefire agreement leaked hours before its release included a reference to the return of Armenian-held territories in the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan that had been excluded from the official document. The Gazakh region includes the Voskepar and Barkhudarly enclaves on the northeastern border of Armenia.

During an extraordinary session of National Assembly convened by the Bright Armenia Party on May 20, Pashinyan suggested that the problem of enclaves can be addressed during the demarcation and demarcation process. Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said in a television interview that the demarcation process could require a return to Soviet-era borders, bringing Artsvasha under Armenian control, and Voskepar, Barkhudarly and Karki / Tigranashen under Azerbaijani control.

CivilNet editor Karen Harutyunyan criticized the lack of a principled approach at the beginning of the negotiation process. While Artsvashen has no strategic importance for Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani enclaves of Voskepar and Karki currently within Armenia have strategic strategic economic importance. Armenia’s roads to Georgia and Iran pass through them, he said. However, Azerbaijan may demand the return of these enclaves to put additional diplomatic and economic pressure on Armenia.

The Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they had no prior knowledge of the employment agreement. Government and civil society actors have called on Pashinyan to make public the full content of the draft document, warning that secrecy about the negotiation process facilitates the dissemination of misinformation and false news.

The lack of official communication regarding the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in the post-war period has already deepened the lack of trust in state institutions and the ruling political party. read a statement published by 19 NGOs.

In these circumstances, the Interim Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has no legitimacy to conduct negotiations with foreign entities without political consultations, the statement continues. Any government or political party should not ignore the people and make important and irreversible decisions based on narrow personal or group interests.

The demarcation itself is a guarantee of human rights, the wrong implementation of which can lead to new human rights violations and tensions, wrote Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

In a resolution calling for the immediate and unconditional release of some 200 Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, the European Parliament condemned the violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity and international law committed by the recent Azerbaijani occupation. This violation of Armenia’s sovereign territory follows disturbing statements by representatives of Azerbaijan, including the president, who appears to be making territorial claims and threatening the use of force and thus undermining efforts towards security and stability in the region, the resolution said. read.

The United States, France, Iran and other countries have formally called on Azerbaijan to withdraw all forces from Armenian territory. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Yerevan and Baku this week to help resolve the current situation. We have repeatedly warned that there must be restraint and respect for Kosovo’s sovereignty [regional] countries, ai said during his meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan. We have emphasized and continue to emphasize that internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity is our red line.

While Armenia has requested military assistance from Russia and the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia has not formally requested the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and the CSTO has not formulated a position on the border dispute.

The speed of CSTO actions does not satisfy us, Pashinyan said during a parliamentary session on Wednesday. He insisted, however, that Putin has consistently assured him that Armenia’s borders are a red line for Russia.

The unfortunate fact is that Azerbaijan has crossed that red line, and I think it is impossible that Russia will not fulfill its contractual obligations, he said.