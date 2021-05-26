U.S. Forest Service calls for budget increase ahead of fire season





The United States Forest Service is requesting a major budget increase this year. President Joe Bidens’ preliminary budget plan includes a $ 1.7 billion increase for the federal agency that administers public land, about 35% more than it received last year, according to a spokesman for U.S. Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon. Merkley serves as chair of the Senate subcommittee considering the budget request. The subcommittee decided questions Forest Service Chief Vicki Christianen at a hearing Wednesday. The remnants of the Beachie Creek Fire 2020 are still visible in the small town of Gates in this photo taken on February 26, 2021. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Merkley opened the proceedings by recalling scenes from the catastrophic Oregons 2020 fire season, in which 11 people died in fires, and more than a million acres were burned. The fires destroyed the cities of Detroit, Gates, Phoenix, Talent, Merkley said. I will never forget to visit those cities and see the burnt waste. Similar: Oregon adopts new interim rules for power outages during the fire season Ahead of the hearing, the senator told OPB that he supports a plan to increase agency funding by about 35%. We need this huge increase, both for firefighting across the country, but perhaps most importantly, to make a very massive investment in forest management, he said, adding that he advocates for a permanent fund to pay for firefighting separately from non-emergency management. At the senate hearing, Christianen called the fire season in recent years a call to action. We saw more acres burned on Forest Service lands since the Great Burn of 1910, she said. In many countries, forests will not return on their own, which affects the potential for carbon sequestration and limits the capacity of land to mitigate further climate change. U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christianenen answers questions from senators at a Senate Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies May 26, 2021. Emily Cureton / OPB In 1995, fire was about 16% of the Forest Service budget. A decade later, it occupied more than half of it. As the OPB reported in 2018, this is not just a product of natural disaster, drought or forest fuels. It was part of a plan. Similar: How the fire consumed the Forest Service budget At a hearing before House lawmakers last month, Christianen said the agency moved to a new budget structure in 2021, to increase transparency in its spending. She assured representatives that the USFS understands congressional expectations for increased accountability and oversight of fire costs. Christianen called for large-scale investment in forest lands, saying USFS models show the need to treat an additional 20 million hectares across the West in order to make significant progress in reducing fire risks. This week, Merkley pushed him to provide a long-awaited report to Congress by the end of this month, on how many acres are considered high fire risk. The Bidens budget proposal FY2022 has not yet been published.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos