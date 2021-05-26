Gujarat: The state level task force of Mukormikoza was formed





The government announced on Wednesday that a state-level task force, made up of experts and doctors, has been formed and the 11-member body will play a key role in shaping Gujarat’s policy on treating mucormycosis. A statement issued by the state government also stated that of the total reported cases of mucormycosis in the state, 81 percent were undergoing treatment in various hospitals. According to a state department health official, the task force will also decide on death audit guidelines. Currently, Gujarat is reporting the highest number of cases of mucormycosis nationwide – almost 25 per cent of the total 11,717 patients being treated across India. In a tweet on May 26, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadanand Gowda said that as of May 25, 2,859 mucormycosis patients were undergoing treatment in Gujarat. To date, the state has been assigned an additional 7,200 bottles of Amphotericin-B injections for these patients. According to official sources, Dr. Girish Parmar, Dean of the Government Dental College in Ahmedabad, Dr. Kamlesh Upadhyay and Dr. Bela Prajapati from the Department of Medicine and ENT respectively in the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Dr. Hansa Thakkar from the MJ Institute of Ophthalmology in Ahmedabad will be a portion of the 11-member task force on mucormycosis. Other members include Drs. Ashwin Vasava from the medical department and Dr. Anand Chaudhary from the ENT department of the Surat Government Medical College; Dr BI Goswami from the medical department of MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar; Dr. Sejal Mistry from the ENT department and Dr. Niti Sheth from the ophthalmology department of the PDU Medical College in Rajkot; and Dr Sushil Jha from the ENT department and Dr Nilesh Parikh from the ophthalmology department of Bhavnagar Medical College. A state government analysis, meanwhile, stated that of the total reported cases of mucormycosis in the state, which so far stands at 3,726 cases, four percent have succumbed to the disease while 14 percent have been released after treatment. An analysis of total cases reported by the state government has also shown that a majority of patients, i.e. 46 per cent were in the age group of 45 to 60 years, while 28 per cent were between 18 and 45 years old and almost 25 per cent over 60 years old. The fungal infection has affected more men (67 percent) than women (33 percent) in Gujarat, the analysis found. He also noted that only 33 percent of patients with mucormycosis were given oxygen during treatment for Covid-19 infection while the rest did not. Nearly half of the reported cases were found to be patients who had been administered steroids while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 while the others had no history of steroid use for Covid-19 treatment. Of the total cases of mucormycosis, 59 percent of patients had diabetes, 22 percent had impaired immunity, and 15 percent had some other accompanying condition, the analysis said.

