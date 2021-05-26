Cyclone Lashes India, Bangladesh 6 Dead, 1.1 Million Evacuated | India

NEW DELHI Heavy rain and a tidal wave hit parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh on May 26 as a cyclone pushed ashore in an area where more than 1.1 million people were evacuated during a devastating coronavirus outbreak. At least six people were reported dead.

Cyclone Yaas had already caused two deaths and damaged homes as heavy rain hit the states of Odisha and West Bengal before falling to the ground late in the morning.

Another person died in the collapse of a house in the state of West Bengal on May 26, said senior elected state official Mamata Banerjee. India’s Press Trust news agency said two people were killed when they were hit by uprooted trees and another person died in a house collapse in Odisha state. There was no official confirmation of the report.

The very severe cyclonic storm filled steady winds of 130-140 kilometers (up to 87 miles) per hour and breezes of up to 155 km / h (97 mph) when it made its exit, the Meteorological Department of India said. With the storm now almost completely on the ground, the winds were expected to weaken.

In Bangladesh, thousands of people in 200 villages were displaced as their homes, shops and farms were flooded by tidal waves.

In the southern district of Patuakhali, more than 20 villages in Rangabali were submerged after two river embankments were left behind, said Mashfaqur Rahman, the area’s top administrator. He said at least 15,000 people had been sheltered in cyclone shelters.

In India, television images showed knee-deep water flooding the seashore and other areas of Digha, a resort town in West Bengal. Wind gusts snatch palm trees up and down, and water comes out of the river banks.

West Bengal top elected official Mamata Banerjee told reporters that 20,000 mud huts and temporary shelters for the poor have been damaged along the coast.

On May 25, a tornado destroyed power lines that suffered electricity from two people and damaged 40 homes, Banerjee said.

More than 17 centimeters (6.5 inches) of rain has fallen in the Chandabali and Paradip regions of Odisha state since Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Tidal waves up to 4 meters (13 feet) are forecast.

Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar airports were closed and train services were canceled. Motorcycles and fishing boats were told to take shelter.

The cyclone, which comes amid a rise in coronavirus, complicates India’s efforts to deal with both after another storm, Cyclone Tauktae, struck off the west coast of India last week and killed more than 140 people.

Odisha’s prime minister, Naveen Patnaik, called on people in shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distance. We need to face both challenges simultaneously, Patnaik said.

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed to assist in evacuation and rescue operations, said SN Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force. The Air Force and Navy were also on alert.

A year ago, the strongest cyclone in more than a decade hit eastern India and killed nearly 100 people.

We have not been able to repair the damage to our home from the last cyclone. Now another cyclone is coming, how are we going to stay here? said Samitri, who uses only one name.

Some of the deadliest tropical cyclones recorded have occurred in the Bay of Bengal. A 1999 super cyclone killed about 10,000 people and destroyed large parts of Odisha. Due to improved forecasts and better aid coordination, the death toll from Cyclone Phailin, an equally strong storm in 2013, was less than 50, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Alam reported from Dhaka, Bangladesh.