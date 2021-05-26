International
Another candidate killed in Mexico ahead of June 6 vote Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News
A mayoral candidate has been killed in Mexico, bringing to 34 the total number of candidates killed across the country ahead of the June 6 legislative election that will fill thousands of local seats and nearly half of the country’s governors.
Alma Barragan was shot dead on Tuesday, local media reported, while campaigning for mayor of the city of Moroleon in the violent state of Guanajuato in central Mexico. Two other people were reportedly injured.
On Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killing was undoubtedly the work of organized criminal gangs killing candidates to scare voters away from the polls.
When there is a lot of abstention, the mafia dominates the election, Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference.
Experts say drug gangs want to place benevolent candidates in city councils and city governments so they can operate without police intervention and extort money from local businesses and government budgets.
They also say that election violence is not new.
There has always been violence with elections and electoral cycles especially at the municipal level where you really see things getting hot, but this time it feels like its way more than usual, said Gladys McCormick, a history professor at Syracuse University and a security expert. .
“It’s a testament to the impact of organized crime with these local elections trying to shake up institutions,” McCormick told Al Jazeera. “Organized crime has infiltrated municipalities, law enforcement at the municipal level,” she said. This is working up.
Tony Payan, director of the Center for United States and Mexico at the Baker Institute, said the June 6 election is particularly crucial for organized crime groups, as they will elect hundreds of mayoral posts across the country.
These elections are being perceived by organized crime as a way to consolidate their profits and then advance their control of territories, cities, towns and neighborhoods, Payan told Al Jazeera.
Organized crime is fully engaged in these elections, Payan said, they are killing and kidnapping candidates and extorting money from candidates, even demanding that some candidates give up because they understand who their ally can be and who can to be checked after entering local government.
The consulting firm Etellekt said the vast majority of the 34 candidates killed were running for nomination or running for local posts. The group says a total of 88 politicians have been killed since the start of the election season last year.
With the assassination of the Civic Movement candidate for mayor #Moralen, Guanajuato, Alma Barragn, has 88 politicians killed in # Elecciones2021MX (34 of them aspirants and candidates for electoral positions). pic.twitter.com/JuuGPFxoGv
Etellekt Consumers (@etellekt_) May 26, 2021
Translation: With the assassination of the Civic Movement candidate for mayor of #Moroleon, Guanajuato, Alma Barragan, 88 politicians were killed during # Elecciones2021MX (34 of them aspiring or current candidates for elected positions).
Barragan was running with the ticket of the small Civic Movement party.
It is unimaginable that participating in political life means putting your life in danger, the party said in a declaration.
These are the most violent elections in Mexican history and in the Civic Movement we are not ready to act as if this is normal, according to the statement.
In one video, Clemente Castaneda, the national coordinator for the party, condemned the murder, which he said was carried out with complete impunity. He called on the authorities to hold those responsible accountable.
Alma Barragan joins the long list of politicians and candidates who have been killed during this election process, Castaneda said. And as we have said on many occasions, the Mexican nation is responsible, he said.
Moroleon is located near the border with the state of Michoacan, also hit by drug cartel violence. The Jalisco armed cartel has fought local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel for control of Guanajuato.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]