Another candidate killed in Mexico ahead of June 6 vote Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News

A mayoral candidate has been killed in Mexico, bringing to 34 the total number of candidates killed across the country ahead of the June 6 legislative election that will fill thousands of local seats and nearly half of the country’s governors.

Alma Barragan was shot dead on Tuesday, local media reported, while campaigning for mayor of the city of Moroleon in the violent state of Guanajuato in central Mexico. Two other people were reportedly injured.

On Wednesday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the killing was undoubtedly the work of organized criminal gangs killing candidates to scare voters away from the polls.

When there is a lot of abstention, the mafia dominates the election, Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says gangs were killing candidates to scare voters away from polls [File: Mexicos Presidency/Handout via Reuters]

Experts say drug gangs want to place benevolent candidates in city councils and city governments so they can operate without police intervention and extort money from local businesses and government budgets.

They also say that election violence is not new.

There has always been violence with elections and electoral cycles especially at the municipal level where you really see things getting hot, but this time it feels like its way more than usual, said Gladys McCormick, a history professor at Syracuse University and a security expert. .

“It’s a testament to the impact of organized crime with these local elections trying to shake up institutions,” McCormick told Al Jazeera. “Organized crime has infiltrated municipalities, law enforcement at the municipal level,” she said. This is working up.

People holding a photo of Jose Remedios Aguirre, a mayoral candidate who was shot dead in broad daylight in Apaseo El Alto, Mexico [File: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]

Tony Payan, director of the Center for United States and Mexico at the Baker Institute, said the June 6 election is particularly crucial for organized crime groups, as they will elect hundreds of mayoral posts across the country.

These elections are being perceived by organized crime as a way to consolidate their profits and then advance their control of territories, cities, towns and neighborhoods, Payan told Al Jazeera.

Organized crime is fully engaged in these elections, Payan said, they are killing and kidnapping candidates and extorting money from candidates, even demanding that some candidates give up because they understand who their ally can be and who can to be checked after entering local government.

The consulting firm Etellekt said the vast majority of the 34 candidates killed were running for nomination or running for local posts. The group says a total of 88 politicians have been killed since the start of the election season last year.

Translation: With the assassination of the Civic Movement candidate for mayor of #Moroleon, Guanajuato, Alma Barragan, 88 politicians were killed during # Elecciones2021MX (34 of them aspiring or current candidates for elected positions).

Barragan was running with the ticket of the small Civic Movement party.

It is unimaginable that participating in political life means putting your life in danger, the party said in a declaration.

These are the most violent elections in Mexican history and in the Civic Movement we are not ready to act as if this is normal, according to the statement.

In one video, Clemente Castaneda, the national coordinator for the party, condemned the murder, which he said was carried out with complete impunity. He called on the authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

Alma Barragan joins the long list of politicians and candidates who have been killed during this election process, Castaneda said. And as we have said on many occasions, the Mexican nation is responsible, he said.

Moroleon is located near the border with the state of Michoacan, also hit by drug cartel violence. The Jalisco armed cartel has fought local gangs backed by the Sinaloa cartel for control of Guanajuato.