FOX News International Expands Distribution In Asia





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – FOX News International, the international broadcasting service FOX News Medias, is expanding in Asia. Starting May 27thth, the platform will be available in a total of 37 countries worldwide with additional distribution throughout Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Maldives. The service also debuted in Turkey in March. Featuring live broadcasts of the FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International debuted in Mexico last August before expanding to countries across Europe. South America and now throughout Asia. According to Adobe Analytics, April 2021 gave the platforms the best performance to date by setting record records in viewer engagement. Based on downloads, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Mexico and Denmark are the top places to download apps, while they, along with Belgium, also recorded the highest engagement, according to Adobe Analytics, iOS , Android and FireTV devices for unique viewing. In particular, Turkey was the third country with the best performance in terms of dismissals despite launching only last March. Moreover, the UK has the largest audience and the most engaged user base among the countries where the service is available. With the new expansion in Asia, FOX News International has grown to reach a total of 37 countries in the nine months since its inception, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece , Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Iceland, Chile, Panama and Portugal. Priced at $ 6.99 per month, the service is available through iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV and is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV. FOX News Media operates FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX Digital News, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, FOX Nation digital streaming services and FOX News International and future AVOD platforms FOX Weather . Currently the number one network in all cables, FNC has also been the most watched TV news channel for 19 years in a row, while FBN currently ranks among the top cable business channels. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people every month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos