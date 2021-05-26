Bimini digging leaves its mark on shark DNA | FIU News





Scientists have discovered changes in DNA patterns for young lemon sharks that lived through a clearing event to build a merchant navy in Bimini, Bahamas. Clearing the waters from Bimini to a marina no doubt affected the environment. He also left an indelible mark at the molecular level on young lemon sharks in a nearby nest. Andria Beal, a Ph.D. candidate in Institute of Environment, led the first study of its kind to uncover one of the biggest mysteries – how environmental stressors affect sharks. She found that the clearing event led to epigenetic responses in sharks, particularly to DNA markers affected by changes in the environment. There are two major lemon shark nests in Bimini, a small group of islands about 50 miles east of Miami that are part of the Bahamas. The nursery along North Bimini was directly affected by the clearing to build the marina for Resorts World Bimini. During the clearing, the scientists noticed fewer of the youngest lemon sharks in the northern nest that had survived. They assumed the harmful metals had been introduced into the environment but did not investigate further. Beal was determined to find out the truth. She reviewed an archive of fin tissue samples that had been collected before, during and after the clearing event from The Bimini Sharklab in South Bimini. She was not sure what she would find. Above all, she was using a very new approach. And fine tissues are not the ideal way to look for trace metals. This is where epigenetics became essential to unraveling the mystery. Although relatively complex, epigenetics stems from the simple fact that every living thing on earth is a product of the place where it lives. The basic rule of life is DNA. Environmental factors, including traces of metals, control which parts of the regulations will be used – and the bookmarks in those sections are called epigenetic markers. These creators determine how the rules are read and what changes are activated. Some can stay for a long time and even be passed on to new generations. Over time, markers can become a record that tells the story of what stresses a living organism. “Epigenetics gives you an extra layer of understanding. For example, if we find high levels of metals in a tissue epigenetics it can tell us if it is a stressor for sharks and what specific body responses are occurring, “Beal said.” This helps us better understand how stressful it can be. be that sharks are exposed to specific amounts of metals. “

