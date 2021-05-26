IATA requires approval of digital health documentation





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Wednesday of possible airport chaos if governments do not move quickly to adopt digital processes to manage travel health credentials and other Covid measures. Speaking recently on a series of IATA online broadcasts dedicated to the effects of the pandemic on the airline industry, the association’s general manager Willie Walsh cited modeling that showed the lack of digitalisation could result in “chaos” at airports as traffic returns to about 75 percent of pre-Covid levels. Even today, with travel volumes of only about 30 percent of 2019 levels, data show that airport processing times have increased to three hours during peak periods. The models further show that time spent at airports would reach 5.5 hours for travel at 75 percent of pre-Covid traffic levels and eight hours for full-volume pre-Covid travel. “Already, the average processing time and waiting time for passengers has doubled from what it was before the crisis during peak times – reaching an unacceptable three hours,” Walsh said. “And this is with many airports hiring pre-crisis level staff for a small part of the pre-crisis volumes. No one will tolerate waiting hours during check-in or border formalities. We need to automate the control of vaccines and test certificates before traffic increases. Technical solutions exist. But governments need to agree on digital certification standards and outline processes for accepting them. And they need to act fast. ” Walsh further noted that advances such as pre-check-in have allowed passengers to arrive at the airport essentially “ready to fly”. With digital identity technology, border control processes have increasingly become self-service. Paper-based Covid-19 document controls will force travelers to return to manual border control and control processes. Walsh also stressed the need for globally recognized, standardized and “interactive” digital certificates for vaccine tests and credentials. According to IATA, digitized certificates would help avoid documentation fraud; allow preliminary checks by governments; reduce congestion and waiting times at airports by integrating with self-service check-in; increase security through the use of digital identity management by border control; and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus through the person-to-person exchange of paper documents. Walsh said the G7 Summit, which begins on June 11, offers a good opportunity for governments to co-operate on international documentation standards. “It can’t wait,” Walsh insisted. “Booking models show us that closed demand is at extremely high levels. But governments and competent authorities are acting in isolation and moving very slowly. “A good first step would be the G7 agreement, with industry input, into a common set of Covid-19 travel requirements,” he added. “The next step would be the implementation and mutual recognition of these requirements. If the G7 were to take these leading measures, freedom of travel could be restored smoothly to about a third of all travel. Other countries can count on that leadership for a safe and efficient global resumption of the connection. “

