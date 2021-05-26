Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) in the Webcast Presentation on the Sustainability Strategy





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Regulatory News: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live video broadcast of a presentation by Jacek Olczak, CEO, Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, to discuss the PMI Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy . Dr. Moira Gilchrist, Vice President, Strategic & Scientific Communications, will join for the Q&A session. The webcast will be held in a virtual format, in a one-way listening only and can be accessed at www.pmi.com/2021esg on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, around 9:00 p.m. An archived copy of the online broadcast will be available until 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, July 1, 2021, on the same page. Online video streaming can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s Free Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp. Presentation slides will also be available at www.pmi.com/2021esg. The Integrated PMIs 2020 report, published May 18, 2021, is available at www.pmi.com/sustainability. access here the ESG Highlights slide that summarizes the Integrated PMI 2020 Report in a more data-driven format for investors and other stakeholders. Philip Morris International: Giving a smoke-free future Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society , the company and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, electronics and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI sends versions of its IQOS Platform 1 consumables and consumables for Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the US, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Tobacco Product Application Path (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Tobacco Product (MRTP), revealing that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products that, although they have no risks, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific certification, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The PMI smokeless product portfolio includes non-combustible, non-nicotine vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI tobacco-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in major cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.

