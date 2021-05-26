UB gives Buffalo the world bill at the Venice exhibition – UB Now: News and views on UB faculty and staff





By DAVID J. HILL

The School of Architecture and Planning is putting the Buffalo urban project back on the global stage. Following the debut of a documentary film about the city at the Space Existence Time 2018 exhibition in Venice, Italy, the school returns to the international architecture event this month to feature the world-class park emerging off the coast of Buffalo. Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park – a public-private initiative to transform the former LaSalle Park into a stunning landscape on the eastern shore of Lake Erie – is one of the city’s highest development projects in decades. The Venice School of Architecture and Planning exhibition will occupy zero in the multi-year civil planning process that is shaping the park project. Since 2018, the school and its research center of the UB Regional Institute have engaged more than 2,000 citizen voices in “Imagine LaSalle”, a community visioning process to guide the future of the park with a broad and meaningful public contribution . “Buffalo Constructing Buffalo: From Olmsted to Van Valkenburgh” opened May 22 at Palazzo Mora in Venice. International Existence of Space Time The exhibition is organized by the European Cultural Center and is held in conjunction with the Venice Biennale of Architecture, the world’s leading architectural exhibition. Existence of Space Time goes up to November. The restoration of the park is the result of a historic gift to the city from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, Jr., in partnership with the Buffalo Community Foundation. Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, a New York-based landscape architecture firm, has led the design of the park. The exhibition interprets the civic planning process behind the park, the foundation of the city plans that informed it, and the research of best practices that inspired it. This process has been led by the faculty and students of the School of Architecture and Planning, whose engagement with the city dates back to the school’s founding in 1969. “The vision of the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, Jr. has always been to make this a magnificent park, not only in its model, but in its originality as a park of people,” says Dean of the School of Architecture and Planning Robert G Shibley, who led the Imagine LaSalle effort with the UB Regional Institute and has played a key role in developing much of the city planning framework. “The buffalo will stay away from this park because every model gesture, landscape element and programming decision started with the aspirations of our community,” adds Shibley, curator of the exhibition in Venice. “It is a process that has evolved for decades in line with a city that puts the project at the service of the public. This is the next chapter in a decades-long story of ‘Buffalo Construction Buffalo’. “

Imagine LaSalle has been an intense and ambitious civic effort. Over the two plus years, a team from the UB Regional Institute organized community workshops, conducted study research in seven languages, and organized design workshops with young people. He visited a focus group of neighborhood ambassadors through the country’s 21 best urban parks. This chorus of voices was then synthesized into a community vision report outlining the basic design principles for the park, from technical (be smart about parking) to cultural (strengthen neighborhood connections) to aesthetic (create a “lawn”). excellent “for recreation and events). The report served as a guiding force for the project, directly informing the MVVA conceptual design for the park. Among the park’s signature features are a berm to block noise from I-190, a new attractive bridge to the interstate neighborhood, a hill and sled meadow, vibrant flora including 2,500 new trees, new ways to meet the water, a magical children’s playground and links to the surrounding parks and trails. The exhibition representations for the park model are a photograph of the process at various points in time. Designs are subject to further refinement as the project operates through regulatory review. Construction is expected to begin in 2022. “The park has long served as a gathering place for Buffalonians from all walks of life and backgrounds. As a civic process, Imagine LaSalle has been intentional in bringing together the diverse base of park users and nearby residents, so that the park transformation is shaped by the community vision of what a world-class water park might be. , “says Bart Roberts, associate director of the UB Regional Institute and Imagine running the LaSalle project.

The history of the park – and “Buffalo Constructing Buffalo” – is featured in the Venice exhibition as a series of illustrated “story boards” created by Buffalo-based visual artist Ariel Aberg-Riger. “As a visual narrator, I use both texts and found historical images and objects to bring stories to life,” says Aberg-Riger, whose graphic stories have covered themes from affordable housing to domestic violence and are exhibited and published internationally. “My approach aims to slow readers down so that they can truly immerse themselves in history and wander through the past. “Buffalo is such a beautiful city and exploring the history and heritage of its parks and greenery was fascinating,” she says. Julia Jamrozik, Assistant Professor of Architecture at UB, designed the exhibition in collaboration with Aberg-Riger and UB architecture students Lukas Fetzko, Stanicka Mathurin, Rutuja Shinde and Christopher Sweeney. “The idea behind the exhibition model is to try to show the complexity of the story, while at the same time facilitating a coherent but memorable visual experience,” says Jamrozik. “The exhibition is bold, but at the same time approachable.”

Twenty-one illustrated panels, each measuring 6 meters high, enclose the one-room exhibition space in the historic Palazzo Mora. A video on Imagine LaSalle produced by John Paget’s First + Featured Films will also be on display as part of the exhibition. UB students created a special table in the center of the room, which will allow exhibition visitors to delve deeper into the planning reports, technical drawings and studies related to Imagine LaSalle. Copies of the complete city planning framework reveal the collective vision for Buffalo’s future. “We have worked very hard to make the voice of Ariel’s story a strong presence in the room and, at the same time, create an identity that will draw people into our story and make them love it. to stay and learn more and dig deeper, “says Jamrozik. Aberg-Riger’s visual narrative, along with exhibition documentation, are available on the website of the School of Architecture and Planning.

