Cybin Schedules International Patent Application Further Strengthening Its Candidates For Psychedelic Drug Development In 153 Global Jurisdictions





TORONTO – (WIRE BUSINESS) –Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) (Cybin or company), a biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapy, announced today that it has filed an international patent application that brings the potential to obtain patent coverage in 153 countries. The application, governed by the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), entitles the Company to file future national applications in the treaty member jurisdictions, including significant potential markets for the Company. PCT claims a library of candidates for the development of psychedelic derivatives. The company continues to execute its three-pillar development strategy to create: (a) a new platform for drug discovery and research on the potential efficacy of psychedelic molecules to address unmet mental health needs; (b) efficient drug delivery to increase dosing control; and (c) a possible new treatment regimen. The PCT application is intended to provide broad international protection of key intellectual property patents in support of the Company’s strategic objectives. The technologies acquired by Cybin resulting from the strategic acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics, together with subsequent research initiatives by our experienced scientific team, have produced Cybins the first introduction of PCT. As we advance our R&D and clinical programs, we look forward to continuing to create and develop innovative therapies with faster onset of action, smoother pharmacokinetic profiles, shorter treatment periods, and reduced side effects, said Doug Drysdale, CEO and Cybin. About Cybin



Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapy using proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, new formulations and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Warning Notes and Forward-Looking Statements



The statements made in this Company News Notice are future statements and are of a prospective nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and predictions about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed. or implied by future statements. These statements can generally be identified by the use of future words, such as can, should, should, aim, evaluate, plan, predict, expect, believe or continue, or their negative or similar variations. Upcoming announcements in this news release include statements about increased liquidity, the value of additional capital market exposure, access to institutional and retail investors, the company’s new strategic messaging campaign, and psychedelic drug development programs for potentially treat mental health disorders. There are many risks and uncertainties that can cause Cybins’ current results and plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in future information. Current results and future events may differ materially from those predicted in such information. This and all subsequent written and oral information, viewed in advance, are based on management assessments and opinions at their dates and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these future statements. Cybin makes no medical claims, treatments or health benefits in connection with the products proposed by Cybins. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives, or other psychedelic compounds or nutritional products. The effectiveness of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. There is no certainty that the use of psilocybin, psychedelic tryptamine, tryptamine derivatives or other psychedelic compounds or nutrients can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Strong scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Cybin has not conducted clinical trials on the use of its proposed products. Any reference to the quality, durability, efficacy, and safety of potential products does not imply that Cybin is verified in clinical trials or that Cybin completes such trials. If Cybin cannot obtain the necessary approvals or research to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Cybins’ performance and operations. Exchange NEO has not endorsed or approved the contents of this press release and is not responsible for the adequacy and accuracy of the contents herein.

