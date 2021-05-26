Cybin Schedules International Patent Application Further Strengthening Its Candidates For Psychedelic Drug Development In 153 Global Jurisdictions

TORONTO – (WIRE BUSINESS) –Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF) (Cybin or company), a biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapy, announced today that it has filed an international patent application that brings the potential to obtain patent coverage in 153 countries.
The application, governed by the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), entitles the Company to file future national applications in the treaty member jurisdictions, including significant potential markets for the Company. PCT claims a library of candidates for the development of psychedelic derivatives.
The company continues to execute its three-pillar development strategy to create: (a) a new platform for drug discovery and research on the potential efficacy of psychedelic molecules to address unmet mental health needs; (b) efficient drug delivery to increase dosing control; and (c) a possible new treatment regimen. The PCT application is intended to provide broad international protection of key intellectual property patents in support of the Company’s strategic objectives.
The technologies acquired by Cybin resulting from the strategic acquisition of Adelia Therapeutics, together with subsequent research initiatives by our experienced scientific team, have produced Cybins the first introduction of PCT. As we advance our R&D and clinical programs, we look forward to continuing to create and develop innovative therapies with faster onset of action, smoother pharmacokinetic profiles, shorter treatment periods, and reduced side effects, said Doug Drysdale, CEO and Cybin.
About Cybin
Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on advancing psychedelic therapy using proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, new formulations and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.
