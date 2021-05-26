The student from Denmark hopes to enter the world of communications

See a list of them allClass of 2021graduates in the summary editionhere.

Anna Hicks

Denmark High School

Tell me a little about yourself.

I am a member of the cross country team, an active member of the Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, Senior Class President, Yearbook Editor-in-Chief, an older sister, and an avid reader. I love being at home with my friends and family, whether it means going for a walk, playing frisbee or walking. I like to run in my free time; I have completed a half marathon and hope to participate in many more.

Personally, I can say that I am detail-oriented, thoughtful, curious and above all committed to those around me. I am committed to my family and my community and I love helping those around me succeed. Learning about how people interact and how different languages ​​affect cultures fascinates me and I hope to become bilingual and travel one day (after Covid) to many regions of the world.

What was your favorite subject (s) in high school?

I liked most of the subjects in school, but some of my favorite classes were Spanish, English, and math.

Have you been part of any club?



I have been part of the four-year high school yearbook; I have held positions as design editor, photo editor and most recently as Editor-in-Chief. I was also part of many service clubs like Beta Club, National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society.

Who was your biggest influence and why?

My biggest influences this year have been my anniversary counselor Jennifer Marx and my Spanish teacher Cristina Wardrip

Both of these women have gone beyond this year as teachers and mentors, and have done everything they can, despite the challenges of COVID-19, to help me succeed. They are generous, intelligent and kind and I hope they become as wonderful as they are one day. Both have helped guide me to find what I am passionate about, in order to pursue it to a higher level in college. Their faith in me inspires me to continue to grow and be the best version of myself every day.

Was there more than one?

My biggest influences this year have been my anniversary counselor Jennifer Marx and my Spanish teacher Cristina Wardrip

Both of these women have gone beyond this year as teachers and mentors, and have done everything they can, despite the challenges of COVID-19, to help me succeed. They are generous, intelligent and kind and I hope they become as wonderful as they are one day. Both have helped guide me to find what I am passionate about, in order to pursue it to a higher level in college. Their faith in me inspires me to continue to grow and be the best version of myself every day.

What will you miss most about your school?



After graduation, I will miss the sense of community we have created in Denmark the most. Despite being a new school, our community has come together to support each other and build a strong sense of school spirit and pride. I hope this spirit continues and strengthens only in the years since I graduated.

What are your plans after high school?



I will be attending Furman University on an academic scholarship. I have not yet declared a major, but I am interested in Communications, Spanish and Economics.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



I am interested in specializing in College Communications with a possible dual degree in either Spanish or Economics. I hope to attend postgraduate school as I enjoy learning and hope to become a master in my field.

Although I’m not entirely sure what I would like to do next, some ideas I have are working for a publishing company as an editor, working as a communications and language consultant, or becoming a lawyer. I like to write, solve problems and design and hope to be able to use those skills in my future career.