The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news





When Uddhab Gautam received its first dose of the vaccine back in February, Covid-19 cases in Nepal were low. Now, three months later, coronavirus infections in the Himalayan country have spiraled out of control, leading to a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, and sending most of the country into a deadlock. But despite needing it more than ever, the 67-year-old retired banker has no idea when he will receive his second dose of Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). “As an older person, I’m afraid of being infected with the virus,” he said from his home in Nepal ‘s capital, Kathmandu. “I have chosen to stay inside.” Gautam’s condition is similar to what millions around the world share: as India’s coronavirus crisis is spiral, SII –the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world– can no longer export its goods. Last week, SII said it would not resume deliveries to COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at delivering vaccines to countries regardless of wealth, until the end of this year.year. While the SII decision will be a lifeline for India, which is still reporting around 200,000 new cases a day, the delay poses a major problem for developing countries that depend on COVAX to control their major eruptions. The world is already 140 million short doses – and by the end of June, this gap will be reached190 million shots, the United Nations children’s agency, one of the partners in COVAX, said last week. Now there is no timeline for resolving the shortfall, UNICEF said. This creates a very real problem, not only for countries with limited access to vaccines where cases are erupting, but also for the whole world. “We are concerned that the deadly strike in India is a precursor to what will happen if those warnings go unheeded,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.saidin a press release last week. “The cost to children and families will be incalculable.” Read the full story:







