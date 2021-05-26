International Shipping and Diamond S Announce Expiration of HSR Waiting Period

NEW YORK & GREENWICH, Links .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (INSW) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (Diamond S) announced today that the required waiting period has expired under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976 (HSR Act) in connection with the proposed share-to-share merger transaction between INSW and Diamond S (Union). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act meets one of the conditions for the closure of the Union. The merger, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, remains subject to the approval of INSW and Diamond S shareholders and other common closing conditions.

Statements looking forward

This publication contains future statements. Furthermore, INSW or Diamond S may make or approve certain statements in future registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by their representatives. All statements, except statements of historical facts, should be considered future statements. These issues or statements may relate to the timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed transaction or any anticipated synergies or other benefits thereof, accounting or tax treatments of the proposed transaction, customer feedback on the proposed transaction, any plan for the issuance of dividends, the prospects of the parties, including statements regarding the purchase of vessels, trends in the tanker markets and the possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. The forward statements are based on the current plans, estimates and forecasts of the INSWs and Diamond S and may vary based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 for INSW and Diamond S, INSWs and Diamond S Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 , 2021, INSWs Registration Statement on Form S-4 dated 5 May 2021 and similar sections of other registrations made by INSW and Diamond S with the SEC from time to time. Neither INSW nor Diamond S assume any obligation to update or revise any future statements. The forward-looking statements and the written and oral forward-looking statements attributed to INSW, Diamond S or their respective representatives after the date of this release have been qualified in their entirety by the warning statements contained in this paragraph and other reports. presented earlier or below INSW or Diamond S with SEC.

Additional information and where to find it

This communication can be considered as request material in connection with the proposed transaction between INSW and Diamond S. In connection with the proposed transaction, INSW has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a joint prox statement of INSW and Diamond S which also constitutes an INSW prospectus. INSW and Diamond S may also submit other documents to the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. This communication is not a substitute for the joint statement of the representative / prospectus, Form S-4 or any other document that INSW or Diamond S may submit to the SEC. Investors and security holders of INSW and Diamond S are required to read the joint representative statement / prospectus, Form S-4 and all other relevant documents submitted or submitted to the SEC carefully when they become available because they will contain relevant information about INSW, Diamond S, the transaction and related matters. Investors are able to obtain free copies of the joint statement of representative / prospectus and Form S-4 (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by INSW and Diamond S through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents submitted to the SEC by INSW will be made available free of charge on the INSWs investor relations website at https://www.intlseas.com/investor-relacionet. Copies of documents submitted to the SEC by Diamond S will be made available free of charge on the Diamond S Investor Relations website at https://diamondsshipping.com/investor-relacionet.

No offer or request

This communication is not intended and constitutes an offer to sell or solicit an offer to subscribe or purchase or an invitation to purchase or subscribe to any security or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor will it be any sale, issue or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction contrary to applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Request Participants

INSW, Diamond S and some of their respective directors and executive officers may be considered to be participating in the search for representatives from INSW and Diamond S securities holders in connection with the intended transaction. Information about these directors and executives and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by insurance companies or otherwise, are included in Form S-4 and the joint statement of representation in relation to the proposed transaction. and other relevant materials to be deposited with the SEC by INSW and Diamond S. These documents will be available free of charge from the sources indicated above.