Instacart signals global expansion with the latest VP hires

Instacart announced plans for international expansion in announcing the addition of four new vice presidents, including executives from Facebook and Uber Eats.

San Francisco-based Instacart said Wednesday it has hired two new product leaders, Nikila Srinivasan as Product Vice President for Internationals and David McIntosh as Product VP for Retailers. They join two other recently appointed product executives at the internet distribution giant: Max Eulenstein, Product VP for Instacart App and Daniel Danker, Product VP for buyers and their complement.

The plans call for Srinivasan (left) to lead the development of Instacarts’ long-term international strategy, the company said, noting that it is exploring potential future markets. She comes to Instacart from Facebook, where she recently served as senior director and chief consumer product for communities. In that role, Srinivasan led major product lines such as Facebook Groups, Events and Meetings.

More than seven years on Facebook also included the service as product director for growing advertisers in small business products in which she was responsible for growing the platform to 180 million small businesses and 10 million advertisers, noted Instacart and as product manager for emerging markets based outside London, where she was part of the team responsible for building and scaling the two international locations in London and Asia-Pacific.

Grocery is the largest retail category in the world, but it is still in the early stages of digital transformation, Instacart said in an email. We were continuing to invest deeply in the North American food industry with $ 1.3 trillion and today were excited to announce our global ambitions as we welcome Nikila Srinivasan as the VP of our international product.

Outside the United States, the only market where Instacart offers delivery and receiving services is Canada, where the company established a new Toronto technology hub called Instacart North in early 2019. Instacarts retail partners in Canada include large chains like Walmart, Loblaw Cos., Costco Wholesale and leading products.

Currently, Instacart is the largest third-party online food platform in North America, partnering with more than 600 national, regional, and local retailers and supplying nearly 55,000 stores in more than 5,500 cities. Instacarts delivery service reaches 85% of American households and 70% of Canadian households.

Meanwhile, McIntosh (left) comes to Instacart from Tenor, where he was the founder and CEO. A Google-acquired expression search engine (GIF) and global content marketplace, Tenor has hundreds of millions of users and integrations with applications such as Apple iMessage, Google Gboard, Messenger and Twitter.

In his new role as Retail Product VP, McIntosh will lead the Instacarts retail product group, which focuses on developing the Instacart marketplace, enterprise services, and new verticals to support e-commerce needs. retail.

Eulenstein (left), who joined Instacart in Mars as VP of the product for the Instacart App, directs application development and market services faced by the Instacarts customer. He joined the company after nearly 10 years at social media giant Facebook, including roles as director of product management for Instagram as well as Facebook.

Instacart noted that Eulenstein has worked in all areas of business including Stories, News Feed, Ads Mobile App and Instagram Community.

Danker (left), another meeting on Mars, now oversees product experiences. services, operations and logistics for the Instacarts community of more than 500,000 personal customers. He took on the role of product VP for buyers and fulfillment after serving as product chief at Uber Eats and, prior to that, as senior director of the driver team at Uber parent company. His career also includes roles such as product director for Facebook Video, chief product manager for Shazam and general manager at the BBC, as well as over 10 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of engineering and operations.

Srinivasan, McIntosh, Eulenstein and Danker all report to Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma, who joined Instacart in February after serving as Facebook’s product and engineering VP.

Instacart said it aims to support its next growth chapter by expanding its corporate team by over 50% by 2021. Some of the most recent corporate hires include Nick Giovanni as CFO, coming from Goldman Sachs; Christina Hall as chief human resources officer, joining LinkedIn; Ryan Mayward as VP of advertising sales, coming from Amazon; Rama Katkar as Deputy Minister of Finance, joined by Credit Karma; Casey Aden-Wansbury as Deputy Director of Government Policy and Affairs, coming from Airbnb; and Vik Gupta as VP of advertising engineering, joining Google.

The addition of Giovanni, an IPO and M&A specialist at Goldman Sachs, in January had fueled the industry buzz that Instacart was preparing an initial public offering. The news had appeared in November that Instacart was preparing for an IPO and registered Goldman Sachs to lead the bid, with a potential launch in 2021. And in February, Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook App, and Barry McCarthy, former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix, were joined the board of directors at Instacart.

In March, Instacarts’ estimate rose to $ 39 billion with the addition of $ 265 million from a new round of funding. Previous corporate financing came last October, when the company earned $ 200 million and raised its valuation to $ 17.7 billion.