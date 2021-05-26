Russia / Ukraine: Punishment of human rights defenders in Crimean Tatars relies on ridicule of international law





Responding to news that the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation has rejected the appeal by imprisoned Crimean Tatar human rights defender and prisoner of conscience Emir-Usein Kuku, Natalia Zviagina, Director of Amnesty International’s Moscow Office, who attended at the hearing, said: The decision to keep Emir-Usein Kuku behind bars demonstrates Russia’s disregard for the rule of law and its international human rights obligations, and speaks volumes about their desire to end dissent in annexed Crimea. Emir-Usein Kuku and his co-defendants were sentenced and sentenced to long prison terms on fabricated charges and in open disregard of international humanitarian law, which prohibits the implementation of a law of the occupying powers in an occupied territory . They have been charged with membership in an organization banned in Russia but not in Ukraine. Moreover, this alleged membership has neither been proven, nor the other crimes for which they are charged. Today’s decision should be called what it is, a mockery of international law and justice. We will not remain silent and will continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of Emir-Usein Kukus. So should the rest of the world. Today’s decision should be called what it is, a mockery of international law and justice. We will not remain silent and will continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of Emir-Usein Kukus Natalia Zviagina, Director of Amnesty International’s Moscow Office

Following the verdict, Emir-Usein Kuku will serve the remaining seven years of his prison sentence, while his co-defendants will complete prison sentences of between seven and 19 years. Background On May 26, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld the sentence of Emir-Usein Kuku and five of his defendants, Muslim Aliyev, Vadim Siruk, Enver Bekirov, Refat Alimov and Arsen Dzhepparov. In November 2019, they were all found guilty of organizing the activities of a terrorist organization and attempting to seize power by force (Part 2 Article 205.5, Article 30 and Article 278 of the Russian Penal Code). The terrorist organization in question is the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic movement, which is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine. Emir-Usein Kuku is a human rights defender and prominent member of the local Crimean Tatar community in Crimea. His family, including his young children, have come under pressure and intimidation from Russian security services. See here for further information.

