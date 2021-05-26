International Electrical Components Buy Omni Connection International





ST LOUIS & CORONA, California .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Electrical Components International, Inc. (ECI), one of the leading global suppliers of wire fittings, electrical components and sub-assemblies for diversified industrial markets, today announced the acquisition of Omni Connection International (Omni). Omni manufactures wiring harnesses and connection systems for leading first-tier automobile suppliers and is well positioned to take advantage of the long-term growth expected with Advanced Vehicle Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Owned and managed since its inception in 1991, the company offers high quality wired solutions for applications including smart mirrors, cameras, light bulbs and other electronic peripherals. Omni is supported by 1,300 team members across the globe with equipment in the United States, China and the Philippines. We are excited to welcome Omni and her talented team to the ECI family, said Michael Balsei, CEO of ECI. With its core electrical architecture solutions and strong engineering capabilities, the company has established long-term relationships with first-tier vehicle suppliers. The prevalence of automotive electronic components and the shift to advanced safety will drive continued demand for innovative Omnis products. By merging ECI and complementary Omnis platforms, we will be able to capture significant growth opportunities in this ultimate strategic market. Henry Cheng, Founder and CEO of Omni, commented: Omni has been a trusted partner for leading automotive suppliers for nearly three decades while maintaining a commitment to quality, delivery and price. ECI is a world-class organization and we are happy to have their full support in our next phase of growth. With the scale, resources and leadership of ECIs, we will be even more positioned to serve our customers as we expand our global reach. ECI is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, LP (Cerberus), a global leader in alternative investments. Michael Sanford, Senior Director at Cerberus, added: Omni is an excellent strategic fit for ECI. The combination adds complementary capabilities to a market with strong secular leanings driven by the advanced demands of the security system, while expanding the ECI production trail to support its long-term growth. We look forward to the many opportunities this transaction will provide for both companies. Barclays served as financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP served as legal advisor to ECI and Cerberus. Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC served as financial advisor to Omni and Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth acted as legal advisor. About ECI



Founded in 1953, Electrical Components International, Inc. (ECI) is one of the worlds leading wire harness, electrical components and sub-assembly suppliers for diversified industrial markets. With nearly 22,000 employees in 31 facilities spread across eight countries and four continents, ECI’s blue chip client base includes many firms in the Fortune 500 across all sectors of equipment, HVAC, construction, agriculture, transportation and critical infrastructure sectors. For more information about ECI, visit www.ecintl.com. About Omni



With 30 years of experience in the automotive industry in North America, Omni Connection International specializes in wiring harnesses for automotive and electronic applications, including interior and exterior mirrors, as well as cameras, light bulbs and other peripherals. Omni delivers quality products through its relentless focus on quality and the needs of first-tier vehicle suppliers in large OEMs, backed by a strong US-based logistics system to ensure timely delivery. For more information, visit www.omni-conn.com. About Cerberus



Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investments with over $ 55 billion in additional credit assets, private equity and real estate strategies. We invest in the entire capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and their proprietary operating capabilities create an advantage to improve performance and increase long-term value. Our consistent teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.

