Visit Florida Looks To Increase International Tourism





The Florida tourism marketing agency is planning international trips as officials work to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the travel industry. Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said on Tuesday the agency is planning a trip to Mexico in June, with a similar excursion planned to England in July or August, depending on the status of UK border crossing requirements. These trips are to further strengthen our existing relationship with our trade in the country and to build on some new strategic relationships with airlines and other trade partnerships in those countries, Young told Boards of Executive Committee members Visit at Florida. Additional travel details were not immediately available. Visit Florida recently reported that overseas travel was down 74.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from 2020, after falling 70.4 percent for all of 2020 from 2019. Overseas visit numbers, although small, are still encouraging, Young said. And Florida is significantly better than the rest of the US among international travelers. Although many of the borders are close by, we are seeing increasing visits from some Latin American markets, particularly Colombia and Mexico. Young said one goal for the agency is to do better than a prediction by state economists that the Florida tourism sector will not make a full recovery by 2024. Our goal is to defeat him, Young said. And we believe that the numbers we are starting to see and the data we are seeing, and the trends we are seeing, can make us in a good position to do so. Florida attracted 26,162 million domestic and international visitors from January 1 to March 31, up from 30.4 million tourists during the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic spread to Florida as theme parks closed and Major League Baseball discontinued spring training. The number of tourists fell to 9.92 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 69.4 percent from a year earlier, before rising to 20.33 million in the third quarter and 19.096 million in the fourth quarter. In January, Amy Baker, coordinator of the Office of Economic and Demographic Research Legislatures, suggested that while tourism numbers show expected improvements over the next year, it may only be until 2024 before normalcy returns to the hospitality and industries. leisure. When revising state tax revenue forecasts in March, Baker set the return to normal for overseas travelers in fiscal year 2022-2023. Tourism figures in 2020 were the lowest in a decade for a country that relies heavily on travelers to supply its economy. As the state began to reopen last summer, Visit Florida targeted easily mobile East Coast regions in Florida and this year began expanding its marketing efforts to California, Oregon and Washington. A $ 50 million spending plan is set to go before the Board of Directors Visit Florida on June 8th. The state budget approved April 30 by lawmakers provides $ 75 million for Visit Florida, including a one-time allocation of $ 25 million from federal stimulus money to the U.S. Rescue Plan Act. Young said America’s Rescue Plan money depends on the state receiving the money from the federal government. Visit Florida also has $ 5 million to spend from the U.S. Department of Commerce Administration of Economic Development. That money came from another stimulus package known as the CARES Act.







