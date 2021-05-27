The world’s largest gaming service Twitch adds transgender label | Human Rights News





Twitch said transgender, bisexual, black and disabled tags which players can add to their videos will give a more inclusive experience to its 30 million daily users.

The world’s largest game streaming service Twitchsa said Wednesday that players will be able to add a transgender tag to their videos, a move the company said would help include its 30 million players daily. Twitch, which allows users to stream themselves while playing video games, introduced transgender, bisexual, Black and disabled among more than 350 new tag tags that users can add to their videos. This has been one of the most popular requests we have heard and the simple truth is that we should have done it sooner, owned by AmazonTwitchsaid on a blog last week. It then broadcast the news to users on Wednesday. Technology firms have been under pressure to make their products more inclusive of trans people, with Instagram and LinkedIn allowing users to add their own pronouns to profiles, amid heated debate over what it means to be male or female. A group of U.S. states want to ban young, trans-American youths from playing school sports or getting medical help, with a record 18 anti-LGBTQ state bills signed into law this year, according to advocacy group Campaign for Human rights. Adding this trans tagging makes it very, very easy for us to find each other and connect with each other, Casey, who transmits with the username CaseyExplosion and did not want to give her full name , told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. This is something that is essential because for many gaming spaces, if you are LGBT, there is a kind of unspoken, Don’t Ask, it doesn’t show. The existing LGBTQIA label was not specific enough to help trans people connect easily, especially since the A community’s allies were involved, said Laura Dale, who broadcasts herself playing Pokemon and Zelda games like LauraKBuzz. LGBT is a fairly wide range of identities, she said. Twitch says about 70 percent of its users are between the ages of 13 and 34. Together they watch 68 million to 73 million hours of play every day, according to unofficial data site Twitch Tracker.







