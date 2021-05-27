ABC World News featured Ashville, AL Go-Kot campgrounds in Made in USA Special





Read time 1 Minute Go-Kot crib in the mountains. Photo via Go-Kot Facebook Go-Cat made their way to the big screen as well ABC World News Tonight recently introduced their company. Keep reading for more information. About Go-Kot Go-Kot Premium Clothing. Photo via Go-Kot Facebook Go-Kot, America’s Finest Cot, is an Ashville-based company that produces cot. What is special about this company is that all their materials are made in America. The company was founded in 1978 and boasts of producing, as they say, the most stable cot in the market. However, the owner, Teresa Downing, said she was looking to make a product made in America rather than just a cot. Go-Kot manufactures both products and supplies in the United States. Fabrics come from Florida, California and New Jersey while the device comes from a retailer in California and packing boxes from Alabama. On Screen with ABC Their barns are perfect for your puppies. Photo via Go-Kot Facebook ABC World News Tonight with David Muir featured Go-Kot in their segment ‘Camping Essentials from American-Made Companies’. The segment included a man from Wisconsin, whose parents bought one of the mid-1980s stables he still uses now, 35 years later. Also, Teresa and Mike Downing were seen on screen showing the complete process of creating the cot. Additional information Photo logo via Go-Kot Facebook Downing said she and her husband took over the brand four years ago after the original owner retired and she is happy they had the opportunity to buy an amazing American brand. Especially with the couple who are military veterans. We feel like no more products are made here in America, my husband has always said we have to produce something here in America, I do not care if we produce ball bearings, something has to be done here in America. Teresa Downing, Owner of Go-Kot Also, the company continued to secure jobs in Alabama through the height of the pandemic and they received a lot of support from their American followers. Want to use a Go-Kot cot for your camping trip? Visit them website here. For all the news about Birmingham, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Tweet, and subscribe to our FREE newsletter. Similar







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos