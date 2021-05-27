International
Sandale International Resorts Reveals plans for three new resorts in Jamaica
Calling it a “touching and extremely important time”, the CEO of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart told officials gathered “This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts and a moment with deep meaning for my family. We stand today near where my father grew up, a place that was close to his heart. As we launch our plans “Strategic growth, we are proud to bring his vision to life through this incredible property. There will simply be nothing like it.”
Today’s event opens last month’s announcement that SRI will transform two properties purchased last year plus a major coastal land parcel into three distinct resorts in Eight rivers.
“As one of the most trusted hospitality brands in the world, Sandals has been one of the leading players in Of Jamaica the tourism sector for many years, and we are pleased that they will expand their presence at the destination, “said Of Jamaica Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett. Purchase and development of three new Sandals [Resorts International] properties in Eight rivers is yet another example of the significant investments we are seeing Jamaica this will improve our tourism infrastructure, increase our offerings and ultimately job opportunities for our workers. “
Luni i Ri Sandals Dunn’s & Sandals River Dunn’s River
Phase I development plansbegin with the total transformation of Dunn’s Sandals River – which returns to the Sandale family under the same model as when it was first added to the Sandals Resorts portfolio in 1990.SRI has targeted the completion of the new Sandals Dunn’s River for the fourth quarter of 2022. Phase II is the creation of Royal Dunn’s River Sandals, sister property, which will be adjacent and offer generous exchange privileges with a planned completion in 2023.
Stewart says Dunn’s new Sandals River was the latest project he and his late father collaborated on and is a homage to their boyfriend’s natural beauty Jamaica, with water drawn and circulated from natural reserves and suites of branded firms are a salient feature.
“Jamaica means wooden land and water and in Eight rivers, the sound of water moving from the Dunn River and the Roaring Waters River is part of the experience, an ethereal backdrop that is ever-present and soothing. “This is the sound that will greet guests upon arrival,” he said.
In addition to the incoming cascade waterfalls, Dunn’s River Sandals will offer a total of 260 rooms, including 48 signature SkyPool Suites, a first for Jamaica, which will feature a warm sunny diving pool with infinity edge. 12 Rondoval Swimming Suites, with many featuring a “Rooftop Terrace” will also adorn the property of both signature Love Nest Butler Suites for maximum privacy and service; 10 restaurants including a specialty rum bar within the brand’s newest Latin Fusion restaurant concept Azuka and 9 bars; 7 pools including 2 river pools and Red Lane bath
“When this resort became available, my father and I jumped at the chance to retrieve it and bring it back to where it belongs. Although he may not be with us to see his final transformation, he will always be a part of everything we fingerprints on this project and he fully embraced our plans to set a new standard of luxury in Jamaica. All of this will come further in our incredible slices of Jamaica beach fronts, will be in his tribute and because of him. “I can not fully express how excited we are to have started this work here at home,” Stewart said.
The New Beaches Runaway Bay:
Except $ 230 million development of the Sandale Dunn River and the Royal Dunn Sandale River, the travel company is also planning an end $ 250 million renovation of its third new location in Eight rivers, Beach Runaway Bay Resort, third family friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its conclusion, the hotel will feature about 400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, designed with families expanded in mind. Guests of the Runaway Bay Beaches also have access to the Runaway Bay Golf Club and the 18-hole par-72 championship golf course.
